HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: BJP sends notice to MP Jayant Sinha for not showing interest in campaigning in Jharkhand

Claiming that the BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi, Shah said, "Kejriwal ji, you are sitting on the chair after sticking Fevicol on it. BJP is going to win all seven seats on the 4th. This fevicol will come off."

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 21, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called him a "shameless person" for not resigning after going to jail.

The official X handle of the office of Amit Shah, in a series of tweets, targeted Arvind Kejriwal and quoted the Union Home Minister as saying, "I have never seen a shameless person like Kejriwal. Laluji (Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav) went to jail after resigning due to corruption. Jayalalithaa (fo

rmer Tamil Nadu CM Jayaram Jayalalithaa) went to jail after resigning and other ministers also went to jail after resigning. He is one such leader who went to jail but did not leave the post of Chief Minister."Amit Shah attacked Aam Aadmi Party national convener while addressing a public rally in South Delhi as he campaigned for BJP's party candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Claiming that the BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi, Shah said, "Kejriwal ji, you are sitting on the chair after sticking Fevicol on it. BJP is going to win all seven seats on the 4th. This fevicol will come off."

Attacking the Delhi government sarcastically, Shah said, "This Kejriwal government is a 3G government. The first G is for scams, the second G is for bribery, and the third G for fraud."

-ANI

Here are the live updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 21 May 2024, 06:48 AM

    The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.Arvind Kejriwal had received a big relief from the Supreme Court, which on May 10 had granted him interim bail till June 1 in the excise policy case. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta granted the Delhi Chief Minister interim bail.

