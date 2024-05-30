Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Campaigning for 7th phase to end today, PM Modi to head to Kanyakumari

30 May 2024, 08:12 AM

Suspension of Delhi Health Minister's OSD just the beginning,' says BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva called it "just the beginning" after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the suspension of RN Das, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

RN Das was suspended for his alleged involvement in the irregular and illegal registration of private nursing homes.

"This is just the beginning because we will demand the suspension of all officials involved in the corruption from top to bottom," Sachdeva said on Wednesday."Along with this, we will also demand an investigation into the role of the former Health Minister in 2021 Satyendra Jain and the local Aam Aadmi Party MLA," he said.

The BJP chief said that the suspension of RN Das is evidence of mismanagement and corruption in the health department of the Delhi government in this case.

-ANI