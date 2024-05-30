Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Campaigning for 7th phase to end today, PM Modi to head to Kanyakumari

India
As many as 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh will go to polls in this phase.
The campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election will end on Thursday (May 30). As many as 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh will go to polls. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. The first phase was held on April 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign.
The PM will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda -- a spiritual icon admired by Modi -- is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.
RN Das was suspended for his alleged involvement in the irregular and illegal registration of private nursing homes.
"This is just the beginning because we will demand the suspension of all officials involved in the corruption from top to bottom," Sachdeva said on Wednesday."Along with this, we will also demand an investigation into the role of the former Health Minister in 2021 Satyendra Jain and the local Aam Aadmi Party MLA," he said.
The BJP chief said that the suspension of RN Das is evidence of mismanagement and corruption in the health department of the Delhi government in this case.
-ANI
Bhadrak, Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "Nothing to fear, on June 10 BJP government will be formed. PM Modi has said that a committee will be formed & within a year it will be assessed as to who is responsible for the health of Naveen Babu. As per my information, no one has an entry in Naveen Niwas, except for one person. There is no telephone in his room, nor is there any Odia TV channel...Sometimes kicking his feet in public, forcibly holding his hand..."
