Delhi-NCR weather update: Temperature soars to 49.9 degrees in Mungeshpur amid heatwave, respite expected from...

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'Aisa koi saga nahi, jisko AAP ne thaga nahi,' says Rajnath Singh as he slams Kejriwal

Slamming the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that a tagline "aisa koi saga nahi, jisko AAP ne thaga nahi (there is no close person whom AAP has not cheated) perfectly fits AAP.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 29, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'Aisa koi saga nahi, jisko AAP ne thaga nahi,' says Rajnath Singh as he slams Kejriwal
Slamming the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that a tagline "aisa koi saga nahi, jisko AAP ne thaga nahi (there is no close person whom AAP has not cheated) perfectly fits AAP.

Singh said, "AAP has sold liquor in every lane of Delhi." Addressing election meetings in Ferozpur and Anandpur Sahib for the BJP candidates, Singh said during the assembly election campaign, AAP promised to create a 'rangila' (colourful) Punjab but they created 'Kangla' (bankrupt) Punjab.

He also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal over the alleged attack on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at his residence and questioned AAP's intentions over respect to women.

"AAP never delivers the promises they make. The Chief Minister's residence has been renovated like ‘Sheeshmahal.’ AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was thrashed at Kejriwal's house," Singh said. In the next five years, the BJP will implement 33 per cent women's representation in Parliament and all state assemblies, he added.

"The crisis of credibility was developed by all political parties but the BJP has changed this narrative by delivering on promises it has made in its election manifesto, like Article 370, Ram Mandir construction," he stressed. 

-ANI

Here are the live updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 May 2024, 07:09 AM

    "Rahul must first know about India and then speak regarding PM Modi," says Acharya Pramod Krishnam



    Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it his agenda to baselessly curse PM Modi.

    "It is Rahul Gandhi's one-point agenda to unnecessarily curse PM Modi. He starts criticising PM as soon as he wakes up in the morning," said Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

    "The truth is, he does not know anything about India's culture and traditions. He has been raised in a foreign culture. Rahul must first know about India and then speak on PM Modi, " he further said.

    -ANI
     

  • 29 May 2024, 06:41 AM

    Punjab: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman says, "...I am highlighting that where money is available it is not being utilised (by the Punjab government). But then they say that they are not being given money and given the treatment of stepmother. The work that needs to be done for the betterment of the state be it procuring money from the central government and spending it, is not being done by the state government. They are just talking and this is not good for Punjab..." 

