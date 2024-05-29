Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'Aisa koi saga nahi, jisko AAP ne thaga nahi,' says Rajnath Singh as he slams Kejriwal

Slamming the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that a tagline "aisa koi saga nahi, jisko AAP ne thaga nahi (there is no close person whom AAP has not cheated) perfectly fits AAP.

Singh said, "AAP has sold liquor in every lane of Delhi." Addressing election meetings in Ferozpur and Anandpur Sahib for the BJP candidates, Singh said during the assembly election campaign, AAP promised to create a 'rangila' (colourful) Punjab but they created 'Kangla' (bankrupt) Punjab.

He also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal over the alleged attack on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at his residence and questioned AAP's intentions over respect to women.

"AAP never delivers the promises they make. The Chief Minister's residence has been renovated like ‘Sheeshmahal.’ AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was thrashed at Kejriwal's house," Singh said. In the next five years, the BJP will implement 33 per cent women's representation in Parliament and all state assemblies, he added.

"The crisis of credibility was developed by all political parties but the BJP has changed this narrative by delivering on promises it has made in its election manifesto, like Article 370, Ram Mandir construction," he stressed.

-ANI

