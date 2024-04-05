Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Home voting in Rajasthan for first phase starts today

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Securities gets thumbs up from SEBI, Rs 9650 crore Reliance Capital deal to…

Meet one of highest-paid comedians, who once struggled to get food, was in debt, rejected by audience, now charges...

'Protect civilians in Gaza or...': US President Joe Biden issues stark warning to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Viral video: Woman, 21, bravely rushes into burning building to rescue caged dog, warch

Biden administration announces extension of work permits for certain categories of immigrants

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet one of highest-paid comedians, who once struggled to get food, was in debt, rejected by audience, now charges...

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, one runs Rs 84700 crore business, other is…

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

Vegetables that unclog arteries and keep heart healthy in summer

8 shelved movies of Salman Khan

Tips from IAS officer Tina Dabi to crack UPSC prelims 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet one of highest-paid comedians, who once struggled to get food, was in debt, rejected by audience, now charges...

This star kid was once mistaken to be beggar, is now more popular than Aishwarya Rai, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Watch: Ajith overturns speeding car in death-defying stunt without body double during VidaaMuyarchi shoot, fans shocked

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Home voting in Rajasthan for first phase starts today

He has also declared two pieces of land co-owned with his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 07:15 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leader and incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi has declared assets worth over Rs 20 crore in his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. According to an affidavit filed before the returning officer on Wednesday, he has declared movable assets of over Rs 9 crore (Rs 9,24,59,264) and immovable assets of over Rs 11 crore (Rs 11,15,02,598).

Total assets worth over Rs 20 crore (Rs 20,39,61,862). He has also declared two pieces of land co-owned with his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to the affidavit, his source of income is MP's salary, from royalty, rental, interest, bonds, dividends and capital gain from mutual funds and other income. The total income for 2022-23 was Rs 1,02,78,680, the affidavit said.

The Congress leader also stated that he had completed Bachelor of Arts from Rollins College, Florida, in 1994 and an M.Phil (Development Studies) from Trinity College, University of Cambridge, in 1995. Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday submitted his nomination papers for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency, after leading a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad.

Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, turned up at Kalpetta to welcome Rahul. Accompanied by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul held a roadshow from Kalpetta to Civil Station. Rahul Gandhi further said that he was always ready to bring Wayanad's issues to the attention of the nation and world.CPI national leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Annie Raj also submitted her nomination papers in the same constituency.

The CPI is a partner of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

While the CPI and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, the two parties are fierce contenders in Kerala, with both parties pitting their strongest candidates against each other.

LIVE BLOG

  • 05 Apr 2024, 07:00 AM

    Home voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan is set to start from today. More than 58,000 voters in Rajasthan have opted for home voting of which 35,542 people have registered for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, state's chief electoral officer Praveen Gupta said.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Apr 2024, 06:53 AM

    Mumbai: On Sanjay Nirupam's expulsion, former Maharashtra CM & Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan says, "...Because of the results of the previous elections, Congress did not get a lot of seats in Mumbai. Congress did not get the seat which he (Sanjay Nirupam) wanted. Since then, he has been displeased and making statements... When this increased, Congress had to take disciplinary action, which it did... He must have found some alternative for himself... He was making constant sarcastic remarks and was creating obstacles in the alliance..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Apr 2024, 06:53 AM

    Mumbai: On Sanjay Nirupam's expulsion, former Maharashtra CM & Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan says, "...Because of the results of the previous elections, Congress did not get a lot of seats in Mumbai. Congress did not get the seat which he (Sanjay Nirupam) wanted. Since then, he has been displeased and making statements... When this increased, Congress had to take disciplinary action, which it did... He must have found some alternative for himself... He was making constant sarcastic remarks and was creating obstacles in the alliance..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Apr 2024, 06:53 AM

    Mumbai: On Sanjay Nirupam's expulsion, former Maharashtra CM & Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan says, "...Because of the results of the previous elections, Congress did not get a lot of seats in Mumbai. Congress did not get the seat which he (Sanjay Nirupam) wanted. Since then, he has been displeased and making statements... When this increased, Congress had to take disciplinary action, which it did... He must have found some alternative for himself... He was making constant sarcastic remarks and was creating obstacles in the alliance..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

This blockbuster went Rs 30 crore over budget, director fainted on sets, had no buyers, Aamir Khan hated film, earned...

Meet actress whose body was found 3 days after death, was locked in mental asylum, accused Big B of kidnapping..

Meet man, an energy tycoon, one with a net worth of Rs 89269 crore, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement