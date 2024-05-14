Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Leaders across party lines mourn veteran BJP leader Sushil Modi's demise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Haryana counterpart Nayab Saini, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav among others condoled the demise of veteran BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi passed away at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday evening after battling cancer for seven months. He was 72.

"Sorry to hear about the sad demise of Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family & friends. May the departed soul rest in peace," Mamata Banerjee said on X.

In his post on X, Lalu Yadav said, "We received the sad news of the demise of Sushil Modi who was our friend brother from the time of Patna University Students Union, i.e. for the last 51-52 years. He was a combative, dedicated social and political person. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss."

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla termed Sushil Modi as a sociable person who had a great understanding of financial issues."Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and MP Sushil Kumar Modi ji. He was a sociable person and had a great understanding of financial issues. My condolences are with his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," Shukla posted on X.

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that Sushil Modi ji was not just a leader but a member of his family for 55 years."I have lost my best friend. Extremely sad, heartbreaking. May Baba Kedarnath give him a place in his holy feet. Tearful tribute! 100 times bow before you!" Choubey posted on X.