Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof flees country on foot after prison sentence ahead of his film's premiere at Cannes

Meet director who sold business to fund film when studio backed out, spent 40 years and Rs 1000 crore, fired entire team

Meet Bollywood villain, once most wanted criminal, spent years in jail, fought in WWE, then beat Tiger Shroff in...

IIT graduate gets job with Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now working as…

Meet new national crush of India, 23 year-old who outshone stars in Heeramandi; not Rashmika, Tripti, Disha, Tamannaah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Countries that go to court for deciding poll results giving us 'gyan': Jaishankar

Slamming the Western media over the "negative" coverage of Indian elections, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the countries which "have to go to court for deciding election results" are giving "gyan" on conducting polls. The EAM was speaking at an interaction after the launch of the Bangla edition of his book 'Why Bharat Matters' in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 15, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

    Slamming the Western media over the "negative" coverage of Indian elections, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the countries which "have to go to court for deciding election results" are giving "gyan" on conducting polls. The EAM was speaking at an interaction after the launch of the Bangla edition of his book 'Why Bharat Matters' in Kolkata on Tuesday.

    Taking a swipe, he said the Western countries "feel" they have influenced the world for the last 200 years, so they are not able to give up their "old habits so easily."

    "They (Western countries) do want to influence us because many of these countries feel that they have influenced this world for the last 70-80 years...Western countries actually feel that they influenced the world for the last 200 years. How do you expect for someone who has been in that position to give up those old habits so easily," the EAM said at the event.

    He said that the Western media want a certain "class of people" to rule the country and feel "disturbed" when the Indian electorate doesn't feel the same way. "Why these newspapers are so negative on India? Because they are seeing an India which is not in a sense compliant with their image of how India should be. They want people, ideology, or a way of life...they want that class of people to rule this country, and they are disturbed when the Indian population feels otherwise," Jaishankar said.He also emphasized that the Western media at times "openly endorsed candidates and political parties."

    "Western media in some cases have openly endorsed candidates and political parties, they don't hide their preference. They are very smart, somebody is doing this domination game for 300 years, they learn a lot, anubhavi log hain, chatur log hain (they are experienced and clever people)," the EAM said.

    -ANI

    LIVE BLOG

    • 15 May 2024, 06:14 AM

      UP CM Yogi Adityanath campaigns for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh



      Addressing a public rally in support of BJP candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "For Lucknow, it was said 'Muskuraiye, Aap Lucknow mein hain' (Smile, you are in Lucknow). But there were not enough conditions to smile about... Now, New India is secure because the defence sector is 'Atma Nirbhar' as Lucknow is the centre of India's Brahmos missile.  When the missile made here roars at the borders, the enemy gets scared. When a cracker bursts somewhere, Pakistan clarifies that it was not it, because Pakistan is scared of the missile made in Lucknow..." 

