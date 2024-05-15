Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Countries that go to court for deciding poll results giving us 'gyan': Jaishankar

Slamming the Western media over the "negative" coverage of Indian elections, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the countries which "have to go to court for deciding election results" are giving "gyan" on conducting polls. The EAM was speaking at an interaction after the launch of the Bangla edition of his book 'Why Bharat Matters' in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Taking a swipe, he said the Western countries "feel" they have influenced the world for the last 200 years, so they are not able to give up their "old habits so easily."

"They (Western countries) do want to influence us because many of these countries feel that they have influenced this world for the last 70-80 years...Western countries actually feel that they influenced the world for the last 200 years. How do you expect for someone who has been in that position to give up those old habits so easily," the EAM said at the event.

He said that the Western media want a certain "class of people" to rule the country and feel "disturbed" when the Indian electorate doesn't feel the same way. "Why these newspapers are so negative on India? Because they are seeing an India which is not in a sense compliant with their image of how India should be. They want people, ideology, or a way of life...they want that class of people to rule this country, and they are disturbed when the Indian population feels otherwise," Jaishankar said.He also emphasized that the Western media at times "openly endorsed candidates and political parties."

"Western media in some cases have openly endorsed candidates and political parties, they don't hide their preference. They are very smart, somebody is doing this domination game for 300 years, they learn a lot, anubhavi log hain, chatur log hain (they are experienced and clever people)," the EAM said.

-ANI