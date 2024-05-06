Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi to hold rallies in Odisha's Brahmapur, Nowrangpur today

On Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda also arrived in Odisha. He released the party's manifesto for the Odisha assembly elections 2024 and vowed to end the corruption of Biju Janata Dal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night for the election campaign. He will hold public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur on Monday. Odisha Police have tightened security arrangements for the PM's visit.

"Our goal is 'from resolution to accomplishment'...we will fulfil our commitments...it (Manifesto) is not a document, it is our implementation programme for the next 5 years. The day we make government, a sub-committee is made for the manifesto and every month we monitor our manifesto...Our goal will be to end the corruption of BJD, we will have zero tolerance towards corruption," he said.

He mentioned that during the Congress era, the manifesto was only a formality. However, under the leadership of Modi ji, politics has become focused on a report card - a politics of reform, performance, and transformation."