Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi to hold rallies in Odisha's Brahmapur, Nowrangpur today

On Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda also arrived in Odisha. He released the party's manifesto for the Odisha assembly elections 2024 and vowed to end the corruption of Biju Janata Dal.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 06, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night for the election campaign. He will hold public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur on Monday. Odisha Police have tightened security arrangements for the PM's visit.

On Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda also arrived in Odisha. He released the party's manifesto for the Odisha assembly elections 2024 and vowed to end the corruption of Biju Janata Dal.

"Our goal is 'from resolution to accomplishment'...we will fulfil our commitments...it (Manifesto) is not a document, it is our implementation programme for the next 5 years. The day we make government, a sub-committee is made for the manifesto and every month we monitor our manifesto...Our goal will be to end the corruption of BJD, we will have zero tolerance towards corruption," he said.

He mentioned that during the Congress era, the manifesto was only a formality. However, under the leadership of Modi ji, politics has become focused on a report card - a politics of reform, performance, and transformation."

  • 06 May 2024, 08:19 AM

    Ruckus after Akhilesh roadshow in Mainpuri, FIR filed against 100 SP workers



    Police registered an FIR against 100 Samajwadi Party workers for allegedly damaging the statue of Maharana Pratap in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

    According to the police, the incident occurred after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh held a roadshow in support of his wife and Lok Sabha candidate Dimple Yadav on Saturday night.

    "After the roadshow, some party workers came here and tried to raise their party's flag at the statue of Maharana Pratap. We are looking at the CCTV footage," Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said.

    A BJP worker present at the spot of the incident said that Samajwadi Party workers are aware of the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls and cannot digest the imminent defeat.

    "SP goons came here, and after drinking alcohol they tried to damage the statue, Samajwadi party workers know they are being defeated and that's why they have resorted to such tactics," he said.

    It is noteworthy that Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the Mainpuri parliamentary by-election in December 2022, defeating Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP by a margin of 2,88,461 votes.

    Considered the SP's bastion, the seat was held by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and it was vacated after his death on October 10. The date of voting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency Election is May 7 (Phase 3).

    In the 2019 elections, turning the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'Mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh upside down, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The partners in the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP, could only muster 15 seats.

    The Lok Sabha polls is being held in seven phases to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.

    -ANI

  • 06 May 2024, 06:20 AM

    In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9.In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. 

  • 06 May 2024, 06:19 AM

    The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, from May 13 to June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections.

