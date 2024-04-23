Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: 'Leaders of INDIA bloc are either in jail or on bail,' says BJP chief Nadda

India
The second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 26 (Friday) in which 89 constituencies from 12 States and one Union Territory will go to the polls. After the phase 1 polling, political parties have intensified campaigning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency of Rajasthan today.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Karnataka on Tuesday to address public meetings in Chitradurga and Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. Her rally at the Bengaluru South constituency will coincide with Union Minister Amit Shah’s road in the same Lok Sabha segment.
Here are the latest updates:
Nadda claimed that the opposition alliance guarantees nepotism and corruption, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows to eradicate corruption.
"On one side, there is only development taking place under Modi ji and on the other side, there is INDI alliance, this ghamandiya alliance, which has only two guarantees, one is 'Parivarwad Bachao' and second is 'Bhrashtachariyon ko Bachao'. When Modi ji says 'Bhrashtachar Hatao', these people say 'Bhrashtachariyon ko Bachao'. It is for the public to decide," Nadda said.
"Rahul Gandhi is on bail, Sonia Gandhi is on bail, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap, Sanjay Singh, P Chidambaram, Karti P Chidambaram, TMC Ministers, and DMK Ministers, are all on bail. Then Manish Sisodia is in jail, Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, Satyender Jain, some of TMC leaders, K Kavitha, and some of DMK leaders are in jail. The leaders of the ghamandiya alliance and the INDI alliance are either on bail or in jail," he added.
Nadda claimed that the opposition alliance are formed by "family parties".