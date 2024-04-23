Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: 'Leaders of INDIA bloc are either in jail or on bail,' says BJP chief Nadda

23 Apr 2024, 05:54 AM

'Leaders of INDIA bloc are either in jail or on bail': BJP chief Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda lashed out at the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc, while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai on Monday. The BJP chief claimed that the leaders of the INDIA bloc are "either on bail or in jail".

Nadda claimed that the opposition alliance guarantees nepotism and corruption, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows to eradicate corruption.

"On one side, there is only development taking place under Modi ji and on the other side, there is INDI alliance, this ghamandiya alliance, which has only two guarantees, one is 'Parivarwad Bachao' and second is 'Bhrashtachariyon ko Bachao'. When Modi ji says 'Bhrashtachar Hatao', these people say 'Bhrashtachariyon ko Bachao'. It is for the public to decide," Nadda said.

"Rahul Gandhi is on bail, Sonia Gandhi is on bail, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap, Sanjay Singh, P Chidambaram, Karti P Chidambaram, TMC Ministers, and DMK Ministers, are all on bail. Then Manish Sisodia is in jail, Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, Satyender Jain, some of TMC leaders, K Kavitha, and some of DMK leaders are in jail. The leaders of the ghamandiya alliance and the INDI alliance are either on bail or in jail," he added.

Nadda claimed that the opposition alliance are formed by "family parties".