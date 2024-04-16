Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Your support is giving sleepless nights to DMK, INDIA bloc,' says PM Modi in Tirunelveli

India
The first part of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 will start on April 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a public gathering near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also set to speak at a big rally for the United Democratic Front in Kozhikode on April 15.
On April 14, the BJP shared its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming elections, called "Modi ki Guarantee 2024." They promise free health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for people over 70 years old. They also pledge to increase the maximum loan amount for small business owners under the MUDRA scheme from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Additionally, they advocate for a Uniform Civil Code and the idea of holding elections for Parliament and State Assemblies at the same time, known as 'One Nation, One Election'.
Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Manipur today.
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Monday took a dig at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party over allegations of corruption against the opposition leaders, saying that "half of their leaders are in jail, while the other half are out on bail."
During a road show in Puducherry, the BJP national president said that PM Modi changed the culture and now it is the culture of the politics of development."I ask you: Isn't Rahul Gandhi out on bail? Isn't Sonia Gandhi out on bail? Isn't Chidambaram out on bail? Isn't Karti Chidambaram out on bail? Isn't Sanjay Singh out on bail? Isn't Kejriwal in jail? Isn't Manish Sisodia in jail? Isn't Satyendar Jain in jail? 'Aadhe jail mein hain, aadhe bail par hain' (half are in jail and half are on bail)," Nadda said.
He further said that in the past ten years, the people have been able to see that the villages have been strengthened."PM Modi changed the culture and now it is the culture of the politics of development.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the Electoral bonds the 'biggest extortion scheme' of the world, adding that PM Modi is the mastermind behind it.
The remarks of Rahul Gandhi came after Prime Minister Modi in an interview to ANI accused the opposition parties of 'spreading lies' over the electoral bonds scheme, which has been struck down by the Supreme Court, and said "everyone will regret it when there is an honest reflection".
Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "The important thing in electoral bond is- names and dates. When you carefully see the names and dates you will know that when they (donors) gave the electoral bond, right after that contract was given to them or CBI inquiry was withdrawn against them. Prime Minister is caught here that's why he is giving an interview to ANI.
PM Modi said that the implementation of 'One nation, One election' which is one of the key promises made by his party-BJP in its poll manifesto is the 'commitment' of his government. In an interview with ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the committee formed under chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind to prepare the report on One nation, One election, received very positive and innovative suggestions.
"One nation, One election is our commitment. We have talked about this in parliament as well. We have also formed a committee. The committee has also submitted its report. So in terms of One nation, One election, many people have come on-board in the country. Many people have given their suggestions to the committee. The committee received very positive and innovative suggestions and the country will benefit a lot if we are able to implement this report," the PM said. (ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at the Congress and Communists for not appointing anyone from the tribal community to the post of President during their rule.
"The Congress and Communists continued to rule for years but not a single tribal son or daughter was made the President of the country. For the first time after 75 years of independence, PM Narendra Modi honoured the Adivasi communities by giving India a President hailing from the Adivasi community," Shah said at a public rally in Agartala.
Speaking about the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at Agartala, Shah hit out at the Communists for not honouring the contributions of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore.
"Communists have worked to forget the contributions of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore. PM Modi has started the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and unveiled a statue to pay respects to him. You must have seen the list of Padma awardees. PM Modi has conferred the Padma awards to Satyaram Reang and Beni Chandra Jamatia from the tribal community to honour the tribals in Tripura," the Union Home Minister said. (ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the Communists gave guns to the youth while Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that they got access to gadgets like laptops for progress in their lives. Amit Shah was addressing a public meeting at Kumarghat under the Unakoti district of Tripura.
He said that wherever the Communists ruled, people did not even get the basics for life. "Health, education and other basic minimum support were denied to the citizens. People were intentionally kept poor and youth were compelled to take up arms. But, Prime Minister Modi made sure that every youth got access to laptops. In the North East, over 10,000 misguided youth who were associated with proscribed organisations laid down arms and joined mainstream life," he said. (ANI)
A Delhi Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 23 in the money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped liquor policy.
Kejriwal, who was arrested on the night of March 21, was produced virtually before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts on the expiry of his judicial custody. The Court said it is extending custody until April 23, when judicial custody of the co-accused (BRS leader K Kavitha) is also ending. (ANI)
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.
Agreeing to examine the matter, a bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the federal anti-money laundering agency to file its reply by April 24.
The Bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, allowed the petitioner side to file a rejoinder affidavit, if any, by April 27 to the reply filed by ED.
The matter will be taken up next on April 29 for further hearing.
VIDEO | "It was very painful to see that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is not even getting amenities that a hardcore criminal gets. What is his crime? That he constructed hospitals, schools and provided free electricity to the public? They are treating him as if he is a very big…
#WATCH | The Helicopter through which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu was checked by the Election Commission's Flying Squad officials in Nilgiris.
(Video source: Election Commission Flying Squad) pic.twitter.com/aSOoNxyUJB
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Alathur, Kerala today. #LokSabhaElections2024
VIDEO | "I have prayed for the safety of Rahul (Gandhi) and Priyanka (Gandhi) as they both campaign (for Lok Sabha polls). I have also prayed for the country to keep it away from politics of religion and discrimination," says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert…
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Mysuru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj at Maharaja's College Grounds, Mysuru.
(Source: Arun Yogiraj) pic.twitter.com/HflKqSe68V
While Akhilesh will accompany Dimple, other members of the Yadav family are also expected to attend the event.
Most of the senior members of the family, including Ram Gopal Yadav and his son Akshay, Shivpal Yadav and his son Aditya, and Dharmendra Yadav, are busy with their election campaigns in their respective constituencies. The remaining members will, however, be present.
Mainpuri is one of the 10 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the third phase, including Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly.
Sambalpur, Odisha: About the BJP's Sankalp Patra for the approaching Lok Sabha Elections, Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan states, "After ten years, PM Modi launched the Sankalp Patra to give further impetus to the work that has been done."
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence as he leaves for Nilgiri, Tamil Nadu.
MANGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive roadshow in this coastal city of Karnataka, waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the route.
Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans, amid loud cheers and sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a "festive atmosphere" in several places..
Thousands of people showered flower petals, as his cavalcade slowly passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in the city in Dakshina Kannada district, a BJP stronghold.