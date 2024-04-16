Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Your support is giving sleepless nights to DMK, INDIA bloc,' says PM Modi in Tirunelveli

The first part of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 will start on April 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a public gathering near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also set to speak at a big rally for the United Democratic Front in Kozhikode on April 15.

On April 14, the BJP shared its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming elections, called "Modi ki Guarantee 2024." They promise free health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for people over 70 years old. They also pledge to increase the maximum loan amount for small business owners under the MUDRA scheme from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Additionally, they advocate for a Uniform Civil Code and the idea of holding elections for Parliament and State Assemblies at the same time, known as 'One Nation, One Election'.



Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Manipur today.



