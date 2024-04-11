Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'I'm contesting against Lalu,' says BJP MP Rudy on contesting against Rohini

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'What he's doing is..': US President Biden on Israeli PM Netanyahu's approach to Gaza war

This dynasty owned Koh-i-Noor diamond before it went to Mughals and then to British

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan box office clash: Can Ajay Devgn's sports drama survive Akshay-Tiger's action tsunami?

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond ring on her left hand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'What he's doing is..': US President Biden on Israeli PM Netanyahu's approach to Gaza war

This dynasty owned Koh-i-Noor diamond before it went to Mughals and then to British

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan box office clash: Can Ajay Devgn's sports drama survive Akshay-Tiger's action tsunami?

Animals with strong family bonds

Mughal princess who designed Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Morning routines to lower high cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan box office clash: Can Ajay Devgn's sports drama survive Akshay-Tiger's action tsunami?

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond ring on her left hand

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'I'm contesting against Lalu,' says BJP MP Rudy on contesting against Rohini

After being pitted against Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's daughter in Saran Lok Sabha constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and candidate from Saran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, said on Wednesday that he is contesting against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 09:18 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After being pitted against Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's daughter in Saran Lok Sabha constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and candidate from Saran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, said on Wednesday that he is contesting against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Notably, Rudy earlier had successfully contested against Lalu Yadav's family from the same constituency in 2014 and 2019. In 2014, he defeated Ex CM, Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Yadav and in 2019, he defeated Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav.

Speaking to ANI, Rudy said, "I am being repeatedly asked, who are you contesting against? I say against Lalu Yadav. People ask, why do you say so? I say it is Lalu Yadav in Chapra."Further slamming the RJD, the BJP MP said that the party is having a "scarcity" of leaders which is why they have to name candidates from their own families."I am contesting against that family, in which when he (Lalu Yadav) goes to jail, appoints his wife as the CM. I don't have any objection to that...When they don't get any candidate from Patliputra, he sends his daughter to Rajya Sabha and then makes her the candidate from Patliputra...He makes his one son as Chief Minister and the other a Cabinet Minister. Now, he brings his daughter as a candidate," Rudy said. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says ‘will not be surprised if NDA crosses 425 seats in LS polls’

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said during a media appearance that  "will not be surprised if NDA crosses 425 seats in LS polls."

     

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM

    MK Stalin refers PM Narendra Modi as 'chancellor of corruption university'

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing his party DMK of being corrupt and said Modi would be the right person to become "chancellor of the university of corruption".

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Apr 2024, 06:25 AM

    BJP's Madhavi Latha on her chances against Asaduddin Owaisi



    "We will surely win Hyderabad this time": BJP's Madhavi Latha on her chances against Asaduddin Owaisi

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Apr 2024, 06:24 AM

    As an organisation, TMC is dead: Nisith Pramanik

    West Bengal:  Union Minister and BJP candidate from Cooch Behar constituency, Nisith Pramanik says, "TMC goons will try to do violence in these elections also because it is their party's order. As an organisation the party is dead. Violence is all that is left in them..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Amid patch-up rumours, Disha Patani attends screening of Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, fans react

IPL 2024: Explosive batting by Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma goes in vain as SRH beat PBKS by 2 runs

Dausa constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet mother-in-law of CSK star Dhoni, who is CEO of Rs 800 crore company, her business is...

RR vs GT IPL 2024: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes second fastest Indian to....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement