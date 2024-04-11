Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'I'm contesting against Lalu,' says BJP MP Rudy on contesting against Rohini

After being pitted against Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's daughter in Saran Lok Sabha constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and candidate from Saran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, said on Wednesday that he is contesting against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Notably, Rudy earlier had successfully contested against Lalu Yadav's family from the same constituency in 2014 and 2019. In 2014, he defeated Ex CM, Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Yadav and in 2019, he defeated Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav.

Speaking to ANI, Rudy said, "I am being repeatedly asked, who are you contesting against? I say against Lalu Yadav. People ask, why do you say so? I say it is Lalu Yadav in Chapra."Further slamming the RJD, the BJP MP said that the party is having a "scarcity" of leaders which is why they have to name candidates from their own families."I am contesting against that family, in which when he (Lalu Yadav) goes to jail, appoints his wife as the CM. I don't have any objection to that...When they don't get any candidate from Patliputra, he sends his daughter to Rajya Sabha and then makes her the candidate from Patliputra...He makes his one son as Chief Minister and the other a Cabinet Minister. Now, he brings his daughter as a candidate," Rudy said.