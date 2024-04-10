Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'It's when they get worried...,' Cong UP chief Ajay Rai shuts down rumour of BJP switch

Dismissing speculations that he could be the next prominent face in the Congress to dump the grand old party and join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party's UP president Ajay Rai said on Tuesday the latter only makes such claims when it is 'worried' or 'anxious'.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, the Congress leader, who has been pitted once again against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rai said, "It seems those in the BJP are not getting enough work these days and have nothing else to involve themselves with. It is only when they get worried or anxious that they make such claims."

In a video clip that he shared on his official X handle, the Congress state chief added, "This is a party that, by way of habit, picks on leaders in the Opposition and tries to dent their political and social image as well as standing. We are all Congress workers and will forever remain so."

He reaffirmed his commitment to victory for the Opposition bloc—INDIA—in the Lok Sabha elections and ousting the ruling BJP from the state, saying, "Today, we visited Lord Krishna's birthplace, Mathura and I prayed that our alliance (INDIA) gather more strength going into the Lok Sabha elections and prevail over the BJP-led NDA. We are devotees of Lord Shiva and his blessings are with us. We will make sure that the BJP is removed from Uttar Pradesh."