Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'It's when they get worried...,' Cong UP chief Ajay Rai shuts down rumour of BJP switch

Dismissing speculations that he could be the next prominent face in the Congress to dump the grand old party and join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party's UP president Ajay Rai said on Tuesday the latter only makes such claims when it is 'worried' or 'anxious'.
Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, the Congress leader, who has been pitted once again against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rai said, "It seems those in the BJP are not getting enough work these days and have nothing else to involve themselves with. It is only when they get worried or anxious that they make such claims."
In a video clip that he shared on his official X handle, the Congress state chief added, "This is a party that, by way of habit, picks on leaders in the Opposition and tries to dent their political and social image as well as standing. We are all Congress workers and will forever remain so."
He reaffirmed his commitment to victory for the Opposition bloc—INDIA—in the Lok Sabha elections and ousting the ruling BJP from the state, saying, "Today, we visited Lord Krishna's birthplace, Mathura and I prayed that our alliance (INDIA) gather more strength going into the Lok Sabha elections and prevail over the BJP-led NDA. We are devotees of Lord Shiva and his blessings are with us. We will make sure that the BJP is removed from Uttar Pradesh."
PM Modi will address the public meeting in Nagpur’s Ramtek later today.
Launching a no-hokds-barred attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said the latter was a 'corrupt' leader who lives only for his family.
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the BJP leader said, "Lalu Yarad no longer holds sway over people with what he says or does. He tries to spread communal discord...it is an old habit with him. He has been doing it for a long time. The people of Bihar know that he is corrupt and lives only for his family. He can never work for anyone outside his family."
Meanwhile, the RJD, on Wednesday, released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Lalu's daughter, Bima Bharti, was fielded from the Purnia seat while Rohini Acharya will contest the Saran seat, where she will fight with sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.
The party also fielded Misa Bharti from the Patliputra constituency.Jai Prakash Yadav will contest from Banka and Vijay Kumar Shukla from Vaishali.
The list features the names of 22 candidates for the upcoming seven-phased elections.
Chennai has won me over!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2024
Today’s roadshow in this dynamic city will remain a part of my memory forever. The blessings of the people give me strength to keep working hard in your service and to make our nation even more developed.
The enthusiasm in Chennai also shows that… pic.twitter.com/lkKhAyJg5v