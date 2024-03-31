31 Mar 2024, 01:19 PM

If voted to power, INDIA bloc to fulfill 6 guarantees, including good hospitals and education: Sunita Kejriwal in her husband's message.



People of Delhi have faced injustice in last 75 years; we will make Delhi full state if INDIA bloc comes to power: Kejriwal in his message.

Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work. My husband getting lots of blessings: Kejriwal's wife Sunita at INDIA bloc rally.