Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP announces fifth list for Odisha Assembly polls

India
Odisha Chief Minister and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik will contest from Kantabanji seat apart from his home turf, Hinjili.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its fifth list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024.
According to the BJP's list, Dr Shambhunath Rout has been fielded from the Ghasipura Vidhan Sabha seat, Ashish Patra from the Bhograi seat, Sudhanshu Nayak from the Bhandaripokhari seat, Umesh Chandra Jena from the Bari seat, Dr Purnachandra Mohapatra from Barabati-Cuttack seat, and Prakash Chandra Ranabijuli from Begunia.
Notably, in the 2019 Assembly polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a significant victory with 112 seats, with Naveen Patnaik becoming CM for the fifth consecutive time since 2000.
PM Modi on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Pakistan wants him as the next Prime Minister in order to have a weak government in power.
He also claimed that the Congress is weakening in India, making it difficult to find the party even with a microscope.
The PM said at a rally in Gujarat's Anand district, "In India, the Congress party is weakening, meaning that even with a microscope, it's becoming difficult to find the party. But the interesting part is that while the Congress is dying here, Pakistan is crying there. Pakistani politicians are "praying" for the Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the 'shehzada' (referring to Rahul Gandhi) the Prime Minister."
"We all know that the Congress is Pakistan's 'murid' (admirer). The partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been exposed," he added. (ANI)