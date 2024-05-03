Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP announces fifth list for Odisha Assembly polls

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik will contest from Kantabanji seat apart from his home turf, Hinjili.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its fifth list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024.

According to the BJP's list, Dr Shambhunath Rout has been fielded from the Ghasipura Vidhan Sabha seat, Ashish Patra from the Bhograi seat, Sudhanshu Nayak from the Bhandaripokhari seat, Umesh Chandra Jena from the Bari seat, Dr Purnachandra Mohapatra from Barabati-Cuttack seat, and Prakash Chandra Ranabijuli from Begunia.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has already announced its fifth list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024. Odisha Chief Minister and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik will contest from Kantabanji seat apart from his home turf, Hinjili.

Notably, in the 2019 Assembly polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a significant victory with 112 seats, with Naveen Patnaik becoming CM for the fifth consecutive time since 2000.