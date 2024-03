Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP release first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi

BJP release first list of 195 candidates

BJP on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest again from Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The list also included two former ministers as well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from Kota in Rajasthan.

Union ministers whose names have been announced by the BJP in the first list of candidates include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Ram Meghwal, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Munda and Smriti Irani.