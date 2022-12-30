Heeraben Modi death news LIVE Updates: PM Modi carries mortal remains of his late mother, WATCH

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away

The mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben Modi, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 100. She was treated at the U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Heeraben Modi resided in Raysan village, close to Gandhinagar, with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj. During the majority of his trips to Gujarat, the Prime Minister would frequently visit Raysan and spend time with her mother.