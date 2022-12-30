Search icon
Heeraben Modi death news LIVE Updates: PM Modi carries mortal remains of his late mother, WATCH

PM Modi expressed his sorrow at his mother's loss in a series of tweets on Friday morning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

The mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben Modi, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 100. She was treated at the U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Heeraben Modi resided in Raysan village, close to Gandhinagar, with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj. During the majority of his trips to Gujarat, the Prime Minister would frequently visit Raysan and spend time with her mother.

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to PM Modi's mother, sends prayers. 

 

 

PM Narendra Modi reaches Gandhinagar

BJP national president JP Nadda expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

 

'Epitome of generosity, hard work..,' Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on PM Modi's mother's demise

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was the epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace. AUM Shanti," Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati.

 

PM Modi arrives at Ahemdabad airport

 

 

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi dies at 3.30 am today

Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away at 3.30 am while undergoing treatment, according to a brief statement from UN Mehta Hospital, where she was hospitalised on Tuesday night.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over the demise of PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi

 

 

After mother Heeraben passes away, PM Modi departs for Ahmedabad

After his mother Heeraben Modi passed away today (December 30) at the age of 100, PM Modi departed for Ahmedabad. PM Modi will shortly travel to Ahmedabad to carry out her mother's final rituals.

