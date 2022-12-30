Heeraben Modi death news LIVE Updates: PM Modi carries mortal remains of his late mother, WATCH

The mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben Modi, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 100. She was treated at the U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.
The Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."
Heeraben Modi resided in Raysan village, close to Gandhinagar, with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj. During the majority of his trips to Gujarat, the Prime Minister would frequently visit Raysan and spend time with her mother.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/wqjixwB9o7
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to PM Modi's mother, sends prayers.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबा का सौ वर्षों का संघर्षपूर्ण जीवन भारतीय आदर्शों का प्रतीक है। श्री मोदी ने की भावना और हीराबा के मूल्यों को अपने जीवन में ढाला। मैं पुण्यात्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/h39kmQi0Po— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/h39kmQi0Po— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/h39kmQi0Po— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/h39kmQi0Po— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/h39kmQi0Po— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/h39kmQi0Po— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/UAAn079siV— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/UAAn079siV— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/UAAn079siV— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Saddened to hear the demise of Smt. Heeraben, mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji.— Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) December 30, 2022
I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister.
I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
BJP national president JP Nadda expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/i32ko3Hkv4— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was the epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace. AUM Shanti," Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati.
Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport.— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/pVIoH4VRSe
Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away at 3.30 am while undergoing treatment, according to a brief statement from UN Mehta Hospital, where she was hospitalised on Tuesday night.
एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।
प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।
ॐ शांति!
After his mother Heeraben Modi passed away today (December 30) at the age of 100, PM Modi departed for Ahmedabad. PM Modi will shortly travel to Ahmedabad to carry out her mother's final rituals.