Modi 2.0: Oath taking ceremony at 7 pm on May 30
BJP scripts historic victory in Lok Sabha Election Results 2019.
PM Modi (Photo: Reuters)
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday (today) is underway. Most exit polls have also predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition, however, has rejected the exit polls, calling them wrong and erroneous.
The counting exercise will begin at 8 am, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of tampering EVMs and violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Trends are expected to be available shortly thereafter. Counting of votes will also take place for four state Assemblies -- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, which went to polls along with the general elections.
Twenty-two opposition parties had on Tuesday knocked the Election Commission's doors to press their demand for counting of five VVPAT samples first and also taking up 100 percent counting of VVPATs in case of any mismatch with an EVM.
The EC on Wednesday rejected the opposition demand.The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections commenced on April 11 and the last phase of voting was held on May 19. The dates were announced by the EC on March 10, following which the MCC had come into effect.Over 8,000 candidates are in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country.
Among the keenly watched constituencies will be Varanasi from where Prime Minister Modi is seeking re-election and Amethi represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi since 2004. Rahul is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala. His mother Sonia Gandhi is also seeking another term from Raebareli.
In the two-month long election process, leaders cutting across party lines were engaged in a high-decibel campaign, making promises and launching attacks on their opponents in a bid to woo the voters.
Latest from Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad, paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue near the Ahmedabad Airport. BJP President Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani are also present. Modi's oath-taking ceremony for his second term as Prime Minister will take place at 7 pm on May 30 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue near the Ahmedabad Airport. BJP President Amit Shah and Gujarat CM VIjay Rupani also present. pic.twitter.com/QdP1FinnCd
Latest on Modi oath taking ceremony: Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister on 30th May at 7pm, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Members of Union Council of Ministers to also take oath.
Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on 30th May at 7pm, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Members of Union Council of Ministers to also take oath. pic.twitter.com/qC2kTE35fE
PM Modi today received a telephone call from Pakistan PM Imran Khan, congratulating him on his victory Lok Sabha polls. Recalling his initiatives in line with his government's neighbourhood first policy, PM Modi referred to his earlier suggestion to the Pakistan PM to fight poverty jointly: MEA
"If the BJP would've been limited to 250 seats, we wouldn't have had to depend so much on the central govt. But now, they don't need us. We did what we could do and told him (PM) of our situation," YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy: If the BJP would've been limited to 250 seats, we wouldn't have had to depend so much on the central govt. But now, they don't need us. We did what we could do and told him (PM) of our situation. https://t.co/G594XFFMFZ
"One thing I can tell you I have nothing against Chandrababu Naidu. My duty is that of a custodian. Today I'm going to promise you our govt will be revolutionary.Within 6 months-1 yr I'll make sure this govt stands as exemplary to the country," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.
Andhra CM designate Jagan Mohan Reddy: One thing I can tell you I have nothing against Chandrababu Naidu. My duty is that of a custodian. Today I'm going to promise you our govt will be revolutionary.Within 6 months-1 yr I'll make sure this govt stands as exemplary to the country pic.twitter.com/wCxOVdlCaz
Andhra CM designate Jagan Mohan Reddy after meeting PM Modi: Today was the first meeting with PM. God willing I'll probably meet him maybe 30, 40, 50 times over these 5 years. I'll make it a point to remind him every time, of Special Category Status...As long as we keep reminding, things will change.
YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. V Vijaya Sai Reddy and other leaders of YSRCP were also present. Jaganmohan Reddy will be taking oath as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Delhi: YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. V Vijaya Sai Reddy and other leaders of YSRCP were also present. pic.twitter.com/227596XZEx
'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' is a mantra that shows the path to development for every region of India. I once again thank the people of the nation and assure them that the new govt will leave no stones unturned to fulfill your dreams & expectations: PM-designate Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi: 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' is a mantra that shows the path to development for every region of India. I once again thank the people of the nation and assure them that the new govt will leave no stones unturned to fulfill your dreams & expectations pic.twitter.com/Kr67IqLm2d
"President today gave me a letter designating me as the Prime Minister...The country has given me a huge mandate and the mandate comes with the expectations of the people," PM Modi after meeting President Kovind.
Narendra Modi: President today gave me a letter designating me as the Prime Minister...The country has given me a huge mandate and the mandate comes with the expectations of the people. pic.twitter.com/Q3AgRA7ck1
The President requested Narendra Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers and to indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Rashtrapati Bhavan: The President requested Narendra Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and to indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/e0NlkaIA9s
Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Ram Nath Kovind, today appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rashtrapati Bhavan: Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Ram Nath Kovind, today appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India pic.twitter.com/63lfkNtzsD
Latest from Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President. pic.twitter.com/ENpkqTRdRi
An NDA delegation, led by BJP President Amit Shah and comprising Prakash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari, K. Palaniswami, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio, called on President Ram Nath Kovind.
The delegation handed over to the President a letter stating that Narendra Modi had been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President.
An NDA delegation, led by BJP President Amit Shah and comprising Prakash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thakeray, Nitin Gadkari, K. Palaniswami, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio, called on President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/cl0bBCGn5E
PM Narendra Modi addressing NDA meeting said, "Desh mein bahot aise Narendra Modi paida ho gaye hain jinhone mantri mandal bana diya hai. Sabka total lagayenge to shayad 50 MP reh jayenge jo mantri ki list mein nahi ayenge."
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi says, "Desh mein bahot aise Narendra Modi paida ho gaye hain jinhone mantri mandal bana diya hai. Sabka total lagayenge to shayad 50 MP reh jayenge jo mantri ki list mein nahi ayenge." pic.twitter.com/fywCeDGEzi
PM Narendra Modi in the NDA's Parliamentary meet said, "Media ke logo ko bhi pata hota hai ki 6 namune hain, vaha subah pahoch jayo, gate ke bahar khade raho, nikal ke kuchh to bolega."
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi addressing NDA Parliamentary meet says, "Media ke logo ko bhi pata hota hai ki 6 namune hain, vaha subah pahoch jayo, gate ke bahar khade raho, nikal ke kuchh to bolega." pic.twitter.com/dTtzu9uz6M
Addressing at the NDA meeting, PM Modi said, "I'm talking to you after bowing before the constitution, there can not be a 'bhed-rekha' for a people's representative. We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us."
PM Narendra Modi addressing NDA Parliamentary meeting: I'm talking to you after bowing before the constitution, there can not be a 'bhed-rekha' for a people's representative. We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us. pic.twitter.com/Sd3TUXrk3q
"This is for the first time in Independent India that such large number of women MPs are sitting in the Parliament. This has been made possible due to women power," Modi at the NDA meeting.
PM Narendra Modi addressing NDA parliamentary meeting: This is for the first time in Independent India that such large number of women MPs are sitting in the Parliament. This has been made possible due to women power. pic.twitter.com/2CinVlEnKc
"We are here for those who trusted us today. We are here for those too whose trust we are yet to win," PM Modi mentioned.
PM Narendra Modi addressing NDA parliamentary meeting: We are here for those who trusted us today. We are here for those too whose trust we are yet to win. pic.twitter.com/3LcDwYrj5E
"These elections were pro-incumbency. This pro-incumbency wave is tied with the thread of trust...The trust was not only between people and govt but also among people themselves. This gave birth to that trust," PM Modi said.
PM Narendra Modi addressing NDA parliamentary meeting: These elections were pro-incumbency. This pro-incumbency wave is tied with the thread of trust...The trust was not only between people and govt but also among people themselves. This gave birth to that trust. pic.twitter.com/L1WDAR2gTZ
"You all have elected me as the leader, I think of it as a part of the system, I'm one of you, equal to you," PM Modi at NDA meeting.
PM Narendra Modi addressing NDA parliamentary meeting: You all have elected me as the leader, I think of it as a part of the system, I'm one of you, equal to you. pic.twitter.com/SrKa9tswju
"2019 elections have worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts. In a way they had become a way to unite the society...This gave a new height to these elections. The people have started a new era and all of us are a witness to it," PM Modi at NDA meeting.
PM Narendra Modi: 2019 elections have worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts. In a way they had become a way to unite the society...This gave a new height to these elections. The people have started a new era and all of us are a witness to it. pic.twitter.com/TnDhmbnAc0
"People have accepted us due to our 'seva bhav'. One has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when you move through the lanes of politics and power," PM Modi said.
PM Narendra Modi: People have accepted us due to our 'seva bhav'. One has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when you move through the lanes of politics and power. pic.twitter.com/abd5ZCYiGQ
Latest from Delhi: Narendra Modi bows before the constitution before starting his address at the NDA parliamentary meeting.
Delhi: Narendra Modi bows before the constitution before starting his address at the NDA parliamentary meeting. pic.twitter.com/es3Moi0A7L
SAD's Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj & Nitin Gadkari greet Narendra Modi after he was elected as the leader of NDA & BJP at the NDA meeting, today.
Delhi: SAD's Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj & Nitin Gadkari greet Narendra Modi after he was elected as the leader of NDA & BJP at the NDA meeting, today. pic.twitter.com/gOFrWBlj0q
SAD Chief Parkash Singh Badal proposes Narendra Modi's name as the leader of NDA Parliamentary Party. JDU Chief Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray endorse the proposal.
SAD Chief Parkash Singh Badal proposes Narendra Modi's name as the leader of NDA Parliamentary Party. JDU Chief Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray endorse the proposal. pic.twitter.com/w8uGh2AVvQ
Delhi: Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are also present at the NDA parliamentary meeting.
Delhi: Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are also present at the NDA parliamentary meeting. pic.twitter.com/Vyjr28tosH
Latest from Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at the NDA Parliamentary board meeting.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at the NDA Parliamentary board meeting. pic.twitter.com/AW4EMgfx7d
Latest from Delhi: Visuals from Parliament where the NDA meeting is about to begin.
Delhi: Visuals from Parliament where the NDA meeting is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/JlcDnwn69u
"I don't agree that it was a disastrous performance, but we were not able to rise up to the expectations. Party will discuss this in details...Today we had only general discussions," AK Antony, Congress.
AK Antony, Congress: I don't agree that it was a disastrous performance, but we were not able to rise up to the expectations. Party will discuss this in details...Today we had only general discussions. pic.twitter.com/kXT0sH2WSI
Party President Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation but it was rejected by the members of CWC unanimously. CWC has given Congress President the right to makes changes to restructure the party, a plan for this will be brought soon: Congress
"Not at all," said Congress leader Ambika Soni on whether party president Rahul Gandhi's leadership was questioned at the CWC meeting.
#WATCH Ambika Soni, Congress on whether party president Rahul Gandhi's leadership was questioned at the CWC meeting says, "Not at all." pic.twitter.com/xLzYGauvpg
Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting begins in Delhi with top party leaders in attendance.
Delhi: Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh arrive for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. pic.twitter.com/uNzSEVCY73
President Ram Nath Kovind today hosted a banquet in honour of the outgoing Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President Ram Nath Kovind today hosted a banquet in honour of the outgoing Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Pictures courtesy- President of India's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/wyATPCbPRU
"Party colleagues from Kashi gave me the official certificate of election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency! Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture," PM Modi said.
PM Narendra Modi: Party colleagues from Kashi gave me the official certificate of election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency! Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture. pic.twitter.com/N0xIeYz16y
PM Narendra Modi met the President Ram Nath Kovind today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President has accepted the resignation and has requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.
PM Narendra Modi met the President today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President has accepted the resignation and has requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office. pic.twitter.com/dX4TltRA5S
BJP wins on 303 seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Congress wins on 52 seats, out of total 542 Parliamentary constituency seats: ECI officials
Official ECI Results (counting completed): BJP wins on 303 seats in #LokSabhaElections2019; Congress wins on 52 seats, out of total 542 Parliamentary constituency seats. #Election2019Results pic.twitter.com/ov9xyrkyn6
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley did not attend the Union Cabinet meeting due to ill health.
Arun Jaitley did not attend the Union Cabinet meeting due to ill health. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/eiOpurHEDQ
Union Ministers leave after the Union Cabinet meeting concluded.
Delhi: Union Ministers leave after the Union Cabinet meeting concluded. pic.twitter.com/AgdFcu4fcy
Union Cabinet passes a resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha.
Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/wmvWKusb7E
Latest from Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives for the union cabinet meeting.
Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives for Union Cabinet meeting; the meeting has begun. pic.twitter.com/qqJj3BpBA6
"Today in this country, the ideology of the killer of Mahatma Gandhi won and the ideology of Gandhi lost. This is a cause of concern for me," said Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who lost to BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who lost to BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal LS constituency: Today in this country, the ideology of the killer of Mahatma Gandhi won and the ideology of Gandhi lost. This is a cause of concern for me. pic.twitter.com/MSV5rDtX1m
Speaking on her defeat in Rampur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, BJP's Jaya Prada said, "I'll speak to the top leaders of the party about the people who helped the opposition party, & that strict action be taken against those people."
Jaya Prada, BJP on her defeat from Rampur in the Lok Sabha elections: I'll speak to the top leaders of the party about the people who helped the opposition party, & that strict action be taken against those people. pic.twitter.com/1IcJYrVRip
"I'm upset, there was a delay in seat sharing and process of the alliance, it wasn't fair. Unless 'dharma' of alliance is followed wholeheartedly, it will not be successful," Sadanand Singh on Congress' alliance in Bihar.
Sadanand Singh, Congress on alliance in Bihar: I'm upset, there was a delay in seat sharing & process of alliance, it wasn't fair. Unless 'dharma' of alliance is followed wholeheartedly, it will not be successful. pic.twitter.com/VwfcrdvQGW
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has arrived at All India Congress Committee office. He is expected to meet Motilal Vohra on Congress party CWC meeting which is set to take place on Satruday.
After BJP's victory, PM Modi, Amit Shah visited party veterans Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Friday. Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people."
Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people. pic.twitter.com/liXK8cfsrI
Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me.
Met him this morning and sought his blessings. pic.twitter.com/gppfDt7KiB
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will analyse reasons for party's defeat in Lok Sabha election in the state where Congress won only 1 seat out of 29.
Congress lost big in Madhya Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Election 2019 as even some its big leaders including senior party leader Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Kantilal Bhuraiya couldn't register a victory in the election.
The party will seek answers from the ministers on losing the election in the state.
Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party workers at the BJP Headquarters after NDA wins Lok Sabha Election 2019.
#WATCH live from Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party workers at the BJP Headquarters. #ElectionResults2019 https://t.co/aIYJI4HYVX
"People of Kashi are remarkable! When I had gone to Kashi to file my nomination papers, they confidently said that they would manage the entire campaign without me having to come back even once…and manage they did! I bow to the citizens of Kashi. Looking forward to serving them," PM Modi.
People of Kashi are remarkable! When I had gone to Kashi to file my nomination papers, they confidently said that they would manage the entire campaign without me having to come back even once…and manage they did! I bow to the citizens of Kashi. Looking forward to serving them.
"Today there are only two castes in India-the poor and the other are those who want to help the poor come out of poverty," PM Modi in his victory speech.
PM Narendra Modi: Today there are only two castes in India- the poor and the other are those who want to help the poor come out of poverty pic.twitter.com/fqQefCZMM0
Latest from New Delhi: "2014 se 2019 aate aate secularism ki jamaat ne bolna bandh kar diya. Is chunaav mein ek bhi rajnetik dal secularism ka naqab pehen kar janta ko gumrah nahi kar paya," PM Narendra Modi in his victory speech.
PM Narendra Modi: 2014 se 2019 aate aate secularism ki jamaat ne bolna bandh kar diya. Is chunaav mein ek bhi rajnetik dal secularism ka naqab pehen kar janta ko gumrah nahi kar paya pic.twitter.com/jGAVRE687x
"Aaj desh ke koti-koti nagrikon ne iss fakir ki jholi ko bhar diya hai. Main Bharat ke 130 crore nagrikon ka sar jhuka kar ke naman karta hoon," PM Modi in party's victory speech at BJP headquarters.
PM Narendra Modi: Aaj desh ke koti-koti nagrikon ne iss fakir ki jholi ko bhar diya hai. Main Bharat ke 130 crore nagrikon ka sar jhuka kar ke naman karta hoon. #Elections2019results pic.twitter.com/cElOGrOQFC
"If someone has won, it's Hindustan that has won, it's democracy that has won, it's public that has won, & therefore, all BJP & NDA people with humility dedicate this victory to public. I congratulate all the winners, no matter from which party or which region they contested," PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
PM: If someone has won, it's Hindustan that has won, it's democracy that has won, it's public that has won, & therefore, all BJP & NDA people with humility dedicate this victory to public. I congratulate all the winners, no matter from which party or which region they contested pic.twitter.com/sOxIEiHruY
"Since the country got independence, so many elections took place, but the maximum voting took place in this election, & that too in 40-42 degree temperature," PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi: Since the country got independence, so many elections took place, but the maximum voting took place in this election, & that too in 40-42 degree temperature pic.twitter.com/fTTy4PjVQq
PM Modi addressing party workers at BJP headquarters: "Aaj svayam Meghraja bhi is vijay utsav mein shareek hone ke liye hamare beech hain."
PM Modi addressing party workers at BJP headquarters: Aaj svayam Meghraja bhi is vijay utsav mein shareek hone ke liye hamare beech hain. pic.twitter.com/NqHHewS04W
"This is a historic victory. After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row," said Amit Shah during the party's victory speech at BJP headquarters.
BJP President Amit Shah: This is a historic victory. After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/lhsToChZ9D
"Today's result is against the expectations and sentiments of people. Anyway, when all the institutions of the country start bending their knees before the government, the public has to take a stand," Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati said.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati: Today's result is against the expectations and sentiments of people. Anyway, when all the institutions of the country start bending their knees before the government, the public has to take a stand. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/Qu7pTh4yNw
Now in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah arrive at BJP party Headquarters to address party cadres and nation.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah at the party Headquarters. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/5RW6ZGtayP
Delhi: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, Thawar Chand Gehlot and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan greet people at BJP Headquarters.
Delhi: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, Thawar Chand Gehlot and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan greet people at BJP Headquarters. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/VVcwwLuviO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, rose petals showered by party workers, as BJP scripts landslide victory.
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, rose petals showered by party workers. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/V6Pcq1c0ki
Latest from Punjab: Congress' Manish Tewari wins from Anandpur Sahib, SAD'S Sukhbir Singh Badal wins from Firozpur, Congress' Ravneet Singh Bittu wins from Ludhiana and Congress' Preneet Kaur wins from Patiala.
#ElectionResults2019 : Congress' Manish Tewari wins from Anandpur Sahib, SAD'S Sukhbir Singh Badal wins from Firozpur, Congress' Ravneet Singh Bittu wins from Ludhiana and Congress' Preneet Kaur wins from Patiala. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/EzQbYMcsPH
PM Modi drops 'Chowkidar' tag from his Twitter handle, but said, "The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism."
"Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress. The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!"
Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level.
Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress.
The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!
The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism.
Latest from Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who contested 2019 election against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya in Bhopal, accepted people's mandate. Sadhvi Pragya is currently leading with a considerable margin against Digvijaya Singh.
Digvijaya Singh, Congress's candidate from Bhopal: I accept people's mandate. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/x06a7r2Vkm
Congress president Rahul Gandhi accepted peoples' mandate in Lok Sabha Election 2019 and congratulated PM Modi for getting elected once again.
In the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said the people of the country have decided, although BJP and Congress have different ideologies and Congress will keep fighting for it since there are people who support their ideology too.
Even though the counting of votes is still underway in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat against Smriti Irani and said she should take care of Amethi with love.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in Amethi, says, "I respect the decision and congratulate Smriti Irani ji." #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/Y4tIYhteXU
As NDA is all set for a mammoth victory in Lok Sabha Election 2019, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Thank you India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us the strength to work even harder to fulfill people's aspirations."
"I salute every BJP Karyakarta for their determination, perseverance & hardwork. They went home to home, elaborating on our development agenda," PM Modi added.
Thank you India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfil people's aspirations.
I salute every BJP Karyakarta for their determination, perseverance & hardwork. They went home to home, elaborating on our development agenda.
Latest from Kerala: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on leading in Kerala's Thiruvanathapuram, "The state has become an exemplar for what the politics of the Congress nationally could be. I just hope we will be able to build from the very disappointing result nationally."
Shashi Tharoor on Congress leading in Kerala: The state has become an exemplar for what the politics of the Congress nationally could be. I just hope we will be able to build from the very disappointing result nationally. pic.twitter.com/zPDZOcgaxR
"Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering BJP towards this unprecedented victory in elections. Amitbhai Shah as BJP President & all dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that BJP's message reaches every voter. It's such a wonderful feeling that in a country as large & diverse as India, the electoral process has been so successfully completed & for that, my compliments to the electorate & all the agencies involved. May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead," BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani said.
L K Advani, BJP: Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering BJP towards this unprecedented victory in elections. Amitbhai Shah as BJP President & all dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that BJP's message reaches every voter. pic.twitter.com/LIr7vW4zXc
Latest from Mumbai: Urmila Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency, "I congratulate Gopal Shetty. We have noticed discrepancies in EVMs, we have prepared a report on it that we will submit to Election Commission at the end of the day."
Urmila Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency: I congratulate Gopal Shetty. We have noticed discrepancies in EVMs, we have prepared a report on it that we will submit to Election Commission at the end of the day. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/nX2ONYA08d
"People of Bathinda went with development, voted for 'Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas', I thank them," SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.
SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal on leading from Bhatinda LS seat: People of Bathinda went with development, voted for 'Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas', I thank them. pic.twitter.com/BwbwgLg2hl
Russia's President Vladimir Putin sends a congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection "with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections."
Russia's President Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection "with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections." #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/2Er9WACMIH
As counting of votes is underway, and BJP-led NDA is all set to register a mammoth victory, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat"
सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत
Together we grow.
Together we prosper.
Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.
India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat
Latest from Bihar: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad leading over Congress's Shatrughan Sinha (former BJP leader) from Patna Sahib (Bihar) with a margin of 144249 votes.
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad leading over Congress's Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib (Bihar) with a margin of 144249 votes. (file pics) #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/LEfNF3MRWH
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP now leading on 301 seats and Congress on 50 seats.
BJP now leading on 301 seats and Congress on 50 seats. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/chlXjguCIN
Latest from New Delhi: Congress patriarch Sonia Gandhi leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. As counting of votes for Lok Sabha election 2019 is underway, the picture is almost clear that BJP is set for a massive victory. Going by current leads, BJP-led NDA is all set to beat its own 2014 seat tally.
Sonia Gandhi leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/yua08u88ho
Lok Sabha election results 2019: As BJP surges ahead and is set sweep a 'Tsunamo' victory, party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "People of India have once again given PM Modi a chance to lead the country, they love him. I would like to thank the people of India, especially people of North-East for supporting Modi ji. I want to assure people that Modi ji will take us forward."
Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP: People of India have once again given Modi ji a chance to lead the country, they love him. I would like to thank the people of India, especially people of North-East for supporting Modi ji. I want to assure people that Modi ji will take us forward. pic.twitter.com/vNAv2UENDj
As all trends showing victory for the BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha election 2019, Parliamentary Board of BJP will meet Thursday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the party workers at BJP headquaters at 5.30 pm.
As BJP set for a Tsunamo victory, celebrations outside party's office in Rajasthan's Jaipur.
#WATCH Celebrations outside Bharatiya Janata Party office in Rajasthan's Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/w1qYDG7J05
Latest from West Bengal: Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, BJP's Arjun Singh leading from Barrackpore and TMC's Mimi Chakraborty leading from Jadavpur.
#WestBengal: Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, BJP's Arjun Singh leading from Barrackpore and TMC's Mimi Chakraborty leading from Jadavpur pic.twitter.com/sxtjsZ41dF
Latest from West Bengal: As BJP makes gains in Bengal, a look at celebrations visuals from party's Kolkata office.
West Bengal: Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in Kolkata. #LokSabhaElectionsResults2019 pic.twitter.com/JuOe9mvRau
Latest from Bhopal: BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on trends showing she is leading: "Nischit meri vijay hogi, meri vijay mein dharm ki vijay hogi, adharm ka naash hoga. Mein Bhopal ki janta ka aabhaar deti hun."
BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on trends showing she is leading: Nischit meri vijay hogi, meri vijay mein dharm ki vijay hogi, adharm ka naash hoga. Mein Bhopal ki janta ka aabhaar deti hun. pic.twitter.com/d2zZ0LPptQ
Latest from West Bengal: TMC leading on 24 seats, BJP leading on 17 seats and Congress on 1 seat: Total Lok Sabha seats: 42
West Bengal: TMC leading on 24 seats, BJP leading on 17 seats and Congress on 1 seat; total seats 42
Latest from Amethi: BJP's Smriti Irani who is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is leading by a margin of over 4,300 votes from Amethi.
#Elections2019 : BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi pic.twitter.com/vLRd0AySyt
Latest from Mumbai: BJP-Shiv Sena currently leading on all six seats in Mumbai constituency.
BJP-Shiv Sena leading on all six seats of Mumbai pic.twitter.com/WsoG7lJw3o
Latest from Tamil Nadu: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram leading from Sivagangai.
Tamil Nadu: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram leading from Sivagangai pic.twitter.com/IysbuBbvQP
Latest trends: PM Narendra Modi leading by over 20,000 votes from UP's Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar according to current trends.
PM Narendra Modi leading by over 20,000 votes from UP's Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kZ6TRadqb9
In Karnataka: BJP's Tejasvi Surya leading from Bengaluru South and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Khadge trailing from Gulbarga.
Karnataka: BJP's Tejasvi Surya leading from Bengaluru South and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge trailing from Gulbarga. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/eGl1WQ2U1v
BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur leading from Bhopal. She was pitted against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from a counting centre in Bhopal; Congress's Digvijaya Singh and BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur are contesting from the Lok Sabha seat pic.twitter.com/MbigpFh65V
According to the latest trends as counting of votes for Lok Sabha election 2019 is underway, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing in Amethi. Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has contested against Rahu Gandhi in Amethi.
As the counting of votes has begun, BJP-led NDA is currently leading on 51 seats, Congress-led UPA leading on 20 seats and others are leading on 9 seats.
Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begins.
Counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 begins. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/ez0j6ivcnD
Uttarakhand: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha election 2019 to begin at 8 am; visuals from a counting centre in Dehradun.
Uttarakhand: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM; visuals from a counting centre in Dehradun. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/xSjNWuVDTC
Heavy security in place
Karnataka: Security outside a counting centre in Bengaluru; counting of votes to begin at 8 am. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nKctC7DP6M
Hoping for divine intervention:
Kerala:Kummanam Rajasekharan,BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram,Thycaud.Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor&Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dO0OCUHcNQ
Result likely to be delayed today, owing to matching of EVM and VVPATs.
However, the trends should be clear by noon.
On the eve of counting, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has warned of Civil Riots owing to EC's EVM snub.
On the other hand, Shehla Rashid has urged opposition leaders to 'invoke UN'