Lakhisarai Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trailing; Congress' Amaresh Kumar leading

Bihar elections Lakhisarai: Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency went for elections on November 6, in the first phase. The announcement of the results will be on November 14. Senior BJP leader and Bihar’s incumbent Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is the current MLA from Lakhisarai.

The contest is between Bhumihar vs Bhumihar- BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Congress's Amresh Kumar. Prashant Kishor's JSP has fielded Suraj Kumar. In 2020, Vijay Kumar Sinha won this seat. This seat is long bastion for Sinha, as he has represented the constituency for 20 years, winning four elections in, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020, and is now seeking a fourth term.

Lakhisarai Assembly constituency, situated in Lakhisarai district, is among Bihar’s 243 seats and falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. It is a general category seat, and both BJP amd Congress has fielded Bhumihars. Approximately 15.82 percent of the voters belong to the Scheduled Caste community, while Muslims account for 4.2 percent. It is predominantly a rural seat, with a fair share of 27.38 percent urban electorate. The constituency saw a voter turnout of 64.98 per cent in 2025 voting on Novemeber 6.