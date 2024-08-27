Protestors called for a 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally, that began with people first gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah. The rally began from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal

Police on Tuesday hosed protestors with water cannons as they climbed atop police barricades, clashed with police personnel and broke the barricades at Santragachi in Howrah during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march.

Protestors also dragged away police barricades and police resorted to opening lathicharge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them.

Several students and citizens joined the march displaying the tricolour in their hands and raising slogans as they moved towards the secretariat.The West Bengal Police deployed heavy forces to control the protests. (ANI)

