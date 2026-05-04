Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: DMK ahead in Tamil Nadu, UDF leads in Kerala, BJP in Puducherry in early trends

Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: The counting has begun under tight security at the vote-counting venues across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry today, May 4, 2026.

Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry began at 8 AM today, May 4, with results expected by evening. Security has been strengthened with a three-layer arrangement to regulate movement and maintain order at the vote-counting venues across these states.

Keralam went to the polls for all 140 seats in a single phase on April 9, and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent. The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last polls were a setback for UDF, and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance. For 2026, exit poll projections have predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Keralam assembly polls, setting up a test of whether Pinarayi Vijayan can break the state’s decades-long pattern of alternating governments. LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls, with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term.

Tamil Nadu’s 234 assembly seats went to the polls on April 23 with a record 85.1% turnout, and counting is underway today, May 4. The elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Several pollsters, including People Pulse, Matrize, and P-MARQ, have projected a comfortable majority for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 234-member Assembly. Most exit polls estimate the alliance securing between 120 and 145 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA is projected to trail with 60 to 100 seats.

Puducherry went to the polls for all 30 seats on April 9, recording a historic high voter turnout of 91.23%. The election in the Union Territory is a keen contest between the Congress-DMK alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising All India NR Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress-led alliance consists of Congress, contesting 15 seats, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which will fight on 13 seats along with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), each of which will be contesting on one seat. The NR Congress (AINRC) is contesting 16 of the 30 seats, while the BJP is contesting 9 seats and AIADMK 5. Exit polls for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly election suggest a potential victory for the All India NR Congress (AINRC) led-NDA alliance.

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