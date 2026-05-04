Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: DMK ahead in Tamil Nadu, UDF leads in Kerala, BJP in Puducherry in early trends

INDIA
Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: The counting has begun under tight security at the vote-counting venues across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry today, May 4, 2026.
Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry began at 8 AM today, May 4, with results expected by evening. Security has been strengthened with a three-layer arrangement to regulate movement and maintain order at the vote-counting venues across these states.
Keralam went to the polls for all 140 seats in a single phase on April 9, and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent. The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last polls were a setback for UDF, and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance. For 2026, exit poll projections have predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Keralam assembly polls, setting up a test of whether Pinarayi Vijayan can break the state’s decades-long pattern of alternating governments. LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls, with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term.
Tamil Nadu’s 234 assembly seats went to the polls on April 23 with a record 85.1% turnout, and counting is underway today, May 4. The elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Several pollsters, including People Pulse, Matrize, and P-MARQ, have projected a comfortable majority for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 234-member Assembly. Most exit polls estimate the alliance securing between 120 and 145 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA is projected to trail with 60 to 100 seats.
Puducherry went to the polls for all 30 seats on April 9, recording a historic high voter turnout of 91.23%. The election in the Union Territory is a keen contest between the Congress-DMK alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising All India NR Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress-led alliance consists of Congress, contesting 15 seats, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which will fight on 13 seats along with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), each of which will be contesting on one seat. The NR Congress (AINRC) is contesting 16 of the 30 seats, while the BJP is contesting 9 seats and AIADMK 5. Exit polls for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly election suggest a potential victory for the All India NR Congress (AINRC) led-NDA alliance.
The 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections for the 30-member Puducherry Legislative Assembly were held on 9 April 2026. Out of 234 seats with a majority mark of 118, the DMK is leading in 72 seats, followed by TVK with 64 and AIADMK with 29, while the BJP and Congress are not leading in any seats at this stage. Early trends show NDA alliance-the AINRC, AIADMK and the BJP are leading, while the DMK, Congress and Left, part of the INDIA bloc, are trailing.
In very early trends from the Assembly election counting, actor Vijay’s TVK has taken a lead in one seat in Tamil Nadu, while the UDF is ahead in three seats in Kerala. Counting in progress
#WATCH | Keralam Elections 2026 | A strong room opened in Thiruvananthapuram. Counting of votes to begin shortly.— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
(Video Source: IPRD) pic.twitter.com/qDqwIPTTFC
As counting for the Keralam Assembly Elections 2026 is set to begin shortly, Joseph told ANI that the outcome would mirror recent local body elections and reflect public sentiment against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).
"LDF will be defeated": Keralam Congress chief Sunny Joseph confident of UDF victory ahead of counting— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 4, 2026
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/vShBwzPBr7#UDF #LDF #Congress #SunnyJoseph #KeralamElections #VoteCount pic.twitter.com/ureyDjplNh
Security tightened at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College ahead of counting for Puducherry's 30-member assembly— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 4, 2026
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/YdIudf4bwc#MotilalNehruGovernment #Puducherry #Votecounting pic.twitter.com/kreAfWFjqo
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Visuals from the counting centre set up at Loyola College, where votes for several key Assembly constituencies will be counted today.— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
According to officials, counting at Loyola College covers the following constituencies:
Thousand Lights… pic.twitter.com/ZszSZtY6E8
#WATCH | Keralam Elections 2026 | Visuals from the counting centre at Mar Ivanios College campus, where votes for all constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram district will be counted today.— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
Counting of votes for all 140 Assembly constituencies in the state to begin at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/kCKqkFcdkW