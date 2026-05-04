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Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: DMK ahead in Tamil Nadu, UDF leads in Kerala, BJP in Puducherry in early trends

Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: The counting has begun under tight security at the vote-counting venues across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry today, May 4, 2026.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 04, 2026, 09:34 AM IST

Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: DMK ahead in Tamil Nadu, UDF leads in Kerala, BJP in Puducherry in early trends
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Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry began at 8 AM today, May 4, with results expected by evening. Security has been strengthened with a three-layer arrangement to regulate movement and maintain order at the vote-counting venues across these states.

Keralam went to the polls for all 140 seats in a single phase on April 9, and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent. The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last polls were a setback for UDF, and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance. For 2026, exit poll projections have predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Keralam assembly polls, setting up a test of whether Pinarayi Vijayan can break the state’s decades-long pattern of alternating governments. LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls, with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term. 

Tamil Nadu’s 234 assembly seats went to the polls on April 23 with a record 85.1% turnout, and counting is underway today, May 4. The elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Several pollsters, including People Pulse, Matrize, and P-MARQ, have projected a comfortable majority for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 234-member Assembly. Most exit polls estimate the alliance securing between 120 and 145 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA is projected to trail with 60 to 100 seats.

Puducherry went to the polls for all 30 seats on April 9, recording a historic high voter turnout of 91.23%. The election in the Union Territory is a keen contest between the Congress-DMK alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising All India NR Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress-led alliance consists of Congress, contesting 15 seats, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which will fight on 13 seats along with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), each of which will be contesting on one seat. The NR Congress (AINRC) is contesting 16 of the 30 seats, while the BJP is contesting 9 seats and AIADMK 5. Exit polls for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly election suggest a potential victory for the All India NR Congress (AINRC) led-NDA alliance.

Check Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates here: 

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 May 2026, 09:22 AM

    Puducherry Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP leads 22, Congress 6 and others 1


     

    The 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections for the 30-member Puducherry Legislative Assembly were held on 9 April 2026. Out of 234 seats with a majority mark of 118, the DMK is leading in 72 seats, followed by TVK with 64 and AIADMK with 29, while the BJP and Congress are not leading in any seats at this stage.  Early trends show NDA alliance-the AINRC, AIADMK and the BJP are leading, while the DMK, Congress and Left, part of the INDIA bloc, are trailing.

     

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  • 04 May 2026, 09:20 AM

    Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin maintains his lead in Kolathur

    Out of 234 seats with a majority mark of 118, the DMK is leading in 72 seats, followed by TVK with 64 and AIADMK with 29, while the BJP and Congress are not leading in any seats at this stage. 

     

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  • 04 May 2026, 08:43 AM

    Kerala Election Result 2026 LIVE: LDF vs UDF vs BJP, who is leading early trends?

    UDF is leading with 84, LDF follows with 51, and BJP is in 5, according to early trends. 

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  • 04 May 2026, 08:41 AM

    Kerala Election Result 2026 LIVE: Early trends show UDF leading, LDF and BJP behind

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  • 04 May 2026, 08:30 AM

    Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE: Early trends here, DMK ahead of AIADMK+ and TVK



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  • 04 May 2026, 08:06 AM

    Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala Election Result 2026 LIVE: Early trends signal close contest 

    In very early trends from the Assembly election counting, actor Vijay’s TVK has taken a lead in one seat in Tamil Nadu, while the UDF is ahead in three seats in Kerala. Counting in progress

     

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  • 04 May 2026, 08:01 AM

    South Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting begins in Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu

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  • 04 May 2026, 07:56 AM

    Kerala Election Result 2026 LIVE: Keralam Congress President Sunny Joseph is confident of a decisive victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF)

    As counting for the Keralam Assembly Elections 2026 is set to begin shortly, Joseph told ANI that the outcome would mirror recent local body elections and reflect public sentiment against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

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  • 04 May 2026, 07:11 AM

    Puducherry Election Result 2026 LIVE: Security tightens outside Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College ahead of vote counting

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  • 04 May 2026, 06:58 AM

    Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Heavy security deployed outside Loyola College as counting begins shortly

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  • 04 May 2026, 06:57 AM

    Kerala Election Result 2026: Visuals from the counting centre at Mar Ivanios College campus

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  • 04 May 2026, 06:54 AM

    South Assembly Election Results 2026: Counting to begin for Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu at 8 am

    For the 2026 Assembly elections, a total of 404 seats are in fray across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, with Tamil Nadu accounting for 234 seats, Kerala for 140 seats, and Puducherry for 30 seats. Counting for all three began at 8 AM today, May 4, 2026.

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