Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Single-phase polling today across 140 constituency, results to be announced on May 4

The Southern state of India, Kerala (Keralam) is scheduled for elections today, April 9, 2026. The Election Commission of India announced the election date for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 along with Assam and Union Territory Puducherry.

Kerala Elections 2026: The Southern state of India, Kerala (Keralam) is scheduled for elections today, April 9, 2026. The Election Commission of India announced the election date for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 along with Assam and Union Territory Puducherry. The stage is set for the stage for a high-stakes political contest across all 140 constituencies in the state. The elections will be conducted in a single phase, with polling scheduled for April 9, 2026. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, 2026, beginning at 8:00 am.

Key Political Contest

Kerala is set to witness a triangular contest among the major political alliances. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), will face stiff competition from the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also aiming to expand its footprint in the state.

For LIVE updates on Kerala elections 2026, stay tuned with DNA India.