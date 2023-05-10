Karnataka Elections 2023 live updates: Voting for 224 seats to begin at 7 am; BJP, Congress in fray

Karnataka Elections 2023: The epic fight of the ballots in Karnataka is about to begin after a high-voltage campaign. In Karnataka, elections for 224 assembly seats will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.
In the 58,545 polling locations spread out around the state, a total of 5,31,33,054 electors are entitled to vote. The BJP, Congress, and JD(S) are the top political parties involved. 113 seats are required to achieve a majority and form a government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an open letter to the people of the state a day before the Karnataka Elections. The letter reads, "You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me.”
Karnataka elections 2023: Mock poll begins
ANI tweeted, "Preparations are underway at a polling booth in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru ahead of voting for the Assembly polls."
