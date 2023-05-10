Search icon
Karnataka Elections 2023 live updates: Voting for 224 seats to begin at 7 am; BJP, Congress in fray

Karnataka voters will cast their ballots in an attempt to end a 38-year-old anti-incumbency trend in the state and give the incumbent BJP a chance to win a second term in office.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: May 10, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka Elections 2023: The epic fight of the ballots in Karnataka is about to begin after a high-voltage campaign. In Karnataka, elections for 224 assembly seats will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. 

In the 58,545 polling locations spread out around the state, a total of 5,31,33,054 electors are entitled to vote. The BJP, Congress, and JD(S) are the top political parties involved. 113 seats are required to achieve a majority and form a government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an open letter to the people of the state a day before the Karnataka Elections. The letter reads, "You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me.”

10 May 2023
06:34 AM

Karnataka elections 2023: Mock poll begins 

ANI tweeted, "Preparations are underway at a polling booth in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru ahead of voting for the Assembly polls."

06:29 AM

Karnataka Elections 2023: How to find your booth? How to avoid standing in a long queue?

  • Open the ‘Chunavana App’ and click on ‘Know your booth’. Enter your Voter ID and other required details and it will show you the shortest way to get to your polling booth. 
  • Use the app to check updates in every 15 minutes to avoid standing in the long queue.
06:25 AM

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live updates: How to get voter list?

  • Download the’Chunavana App’ or visit www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in to check your name in the voter list. 
  • If you haven’t found your name in the list, then you can visit the polling stations and collect a slip to cast your vote. 

