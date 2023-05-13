Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: 'Public wants politics that resolves their issues,' says Priyanka Gandhi

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Final verdict of the three-way contest between BJP, Congress and JDS will be announced on May 13.

The Karnataka Assembly election result 2023 has been announced on Saturday (May 13) following the fierce contest between Congress, BJP, and JD(S). Congress has crossed the majority mark of 113 seats and is set to form the government in the state.

Elections for the Karnataka state assembly seats were conducted on Tuesday, May 10, 2023. The counting for the 224 assembly constituencies began today at 8 am. The EC reported a voter turnout of 73.19%, which is somewhat higher than the previous elections in 2018. While the leaders of the Congress party predicted that they would win at least 140 of the 224 seats, the BJP also asserted that they would retain power in Karnataka with a comfortable majority.

Today (Saturday) May 13, 2023, at 8 am, the 224 seats in the Karnataka legislature will begin to be counted. It would be interesting to observe if the Congress wins or the BJP succeeds in establishing itself in Karnataka. JDS would once more act as the 'kingmaker' for the BJP and Congress, according to Exit Polls' estimate.

