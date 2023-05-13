Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: 'Public wants politics that resolves their issues,' says Priyanka Gandhi

India
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Final verdict of the three-way contest between BJP, Congress and JDS will be announced on May 13.
The Karnataka Assembly election result 2023 has been announced on Saturday (May 13) following the fierce contest between Congress, BJP, and JD(S). Congress has crossed the majority mark of 113 seats and is set to form the government in the state.
Elections for the Karnataka state assembly seats were conducted on Tuesday, May 10, 2023. The counting for the 224 assembly constituencies began today at 8 am. The EC reported a voter turnout of 73.19%, which is somewhat higher than the previous elections in 2018. While the leaders of the Congress party predicted that they would win at least 140 of the 224 seats, the BJP also asserted that they would retain power in Karnataka with a comfortable majority.
Today (Saturday) May 13, 2023, at 8 am, the 224 seats in the Karnataka legislature will begin to be counted. It would be interesting to observe if the Congress wins or the BJP succeeds in establishing itself in Karnataka. JDS would once more act as the 'kingmaker' for the BJP and Congress, according to Exit Polls' estimate.
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Elections "My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations," he tweeted.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated the people of Karnataka. She said, "They have sent a message across the state that public wants a politics that resolves their issues, a politics where their issues are discussed. People of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have proven that politics of diversion will not work anymore..."
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar collected his certificate after winning from the Kanakpura constituency.
Around 50 rooms were booked at a hotel in Karnataka on Sunday for Congress MLAs in Karnataka, as the counting polls are underway. Congress has called all MLAs at the hotel for an informal meeting at 8 pm today and an official CLP meeting on Sunday, according to reports.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Mahua Moitra's tweet
Karnataka elections | Congress inches towards the halfway mark of 112, leads in 100 constituencies— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
#WATCH Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reaches the BJP camp office in Shiggaon, a snake found in the building compound slithers away— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
In the current Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023, Congress has maintained its early leads and is currently performing exceptionally well. In early trends, the BJP was ahead in the state but is currently in second place.
Karnataka Elections: CM Basavaraj Bommai has visited a Hanuman temple in Hubballi as the vote counting gets underway in Karnataka.
Karnataka Election 2023: Vote counting begins
Counting of votes begins in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies. Visuals of a counting centre in Mangaluru.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Celebration begins at the Congress office in Delhi ahead of the counting of votes for the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections held on May 10.
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: The top contenders are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). Among the top candidates from these parties who are contenting the Karnataka Election 2023 are Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, HD Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, CT Ravi, Jagadish Shettar and more.
The counting of votes is to begin at 8 am. Stay with DNA to get Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates.
When the BJP and Congress each presented their own electoral manifestos for the state, there was a lot of hype. Following similar pledges in other recent election-affected states, the BJP committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka. Additionally, it committed to annually give all BPL families three free cooking gas cylinders. Congress promised to outlaw the right-wing Bajrang Dal in its manifesto. The grand old party also pledged to provide women and unemployed people with free power and a monthly payment.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Sec 144 imposed in Bangalore
The Bengaluru police have tightened limitations on day counting in order to prevent undesirable events. The entire district will be subject to Section 144 from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday.
Provocative remarks, songs, and slogans are prohibited from candidates or their supporters. Funerals, weddings, and religious processions are exempt from the restrictions imposed by Section 144.
The Election Commission (EC) reports that Karnataka had its highest-ever voter participation in the southern state in May 10's assembly elections, with a 73.19 percentage turnout. Elections were held in 58,545 polling places to choose the 224 assembly members for Karnataka.
To secure a majority for establishing the Karnataka government, a party has to win 113 seats. Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur are the main seats to keep an eye on result day.
When asked if the BJP is still in contact with JD(S) as a backup plan and is asserting to gain a majority, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge replies, "We will see tomorrow."
