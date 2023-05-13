Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

India

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: 'Public wants politics that resolves their issues,' says Priyanka Gandhi

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Final verdict of the three-way contest between BJP, Congress and JDS will be announced on May 13.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

The Karnataka Assembly election result 2023 has been announced on Saturday (May 13) following the fierce contest between Congress, BJP, and JD(S). Congress has crossed the majority mark of 113 seats and is set to form the government in the state.

Elections for the Karnataka state assembly seats were conducted on Tuesday, May 10, 2023. The counting for the 224 assembly constituencies began today at 8 am. The EC reported a voter turnout of 73.19%, which is somewhat higher than the previous elections in 2018. While the leaders of the Congress party predicted that they would win at least 140 of the 224 seats, the BJP also asserted that they would retain power in Karnataka with a comfortable majority. 

Today (Saturday) May 13, 2023, at 8 am, the 224 seats in the Karnataka legislature will begin to be counted. It would be interesting to observe if the Congress wins or the BJP succeeds in establishing itself in Karnataka. JDS would once more act as the 'kingmaker' for the BJP and Congress, according to Exit Polls' estimate.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Check all the latest updates here

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 May 2023, 05:28 PM

    Karnataka Elections Results 2023

    PM Narendra Modi congratulates Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Elections "My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations," he tweeted.

     

  • 13 May 2023, 03:41 PM

    Karnataka Elections 2023

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated the people of Karnataka. She said, "They have sent a message across the state that public wants a politics that resolves their issues, a politics where their issues are discussed. People of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have proven that politics of diversion will not work anymore..."

  • 13 May 2023, 03:14 PM

    Karnataka Elections Result 2023:

    Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar collected his certificate after winning from the Kanakpura constituency.

     

  • 13 May 2023, 03:10 PM

    Karnataka Elections Result 2023:

    As per the latest ECI data, Congress is at 137 as it leads in 101 seats and wins 36 seats. BJP leading in 45 seats, wins 17 seats.

  • 13 May 2023, 02:02 PM

    Karnataka Elections Result 2023: 

    Around 50 rooms were booked at a hotel in Karnataka on Sunday for Congress MLAs in Karnataka, as the counting polls are underway. Congress has called all MLAs at the hotel for an informal meeting at 8 pm today and an official CLP meeting on Sunday, according to reports. 

  • 13 May 2023, 01:46 PM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 results: According to early trends, Congress is leading in 133 seats, while BJP leads with 64 seats.  

  • 13 May 2023, 01:34 PM

    Karnataka Elections 2023: Mahua Moitra's tweet

     

  • 13 May 2023, 01:00 PM

     

     

  • 13 May 2023, 12:37 PM

     

     

  • 13 May 2023, 12:01 PM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: In the Athani constituency, Laxman Savadi of the Congress maintains a commanding lead over Mahesh Kumathalli of the BJP with 30,509 votes following the ninth round of counting.

  • 13 May 2023, 11:34 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress now leading with 121 seats, comfortably above the halfway mark. The BJP's lead has decreased to 71 seats. 

  • 13 May 2023, 11:15 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023 results: Congress is leading in both constituencies of the Kodagu district. 

  • 13 May 2023, 10:36 AM

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai has a lead of more than 11,000 votes over Jagadish Shettar. 

  • 13 May 2023, 10:33 AM

    Karnataka Assembly Election results 2023: BJP leads by 15,000 votes in Shivamogga.

  • 13 May 2023, 10:26 AM

     

  • 13 May 2023, 09:56 AM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections result 2023: Both (JDS) HD Kumaraswamy (Channapatna) and son Nikhil Kumaraswamy (Ramanagara) have maintained leads in their respective constituencies. 

  • 13 May 2023, 09:55 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress is now ahead in 112 seats. The BJP is leading in 77 while JD(S) is ahead in 30. 

     

  • 13 May 2023, 09:43 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023: At Malavalli in the Mandya district, JD(S) is ahead of Congress by a slim margin of 187 votes.

     

  • 13 May 2023, 09:34 AM

    Karnataka Assembly Election results 2023: 

    According to early trends from the Election Commission, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar is leading in the Kanakpura Assembly, while R Ashoka of the BJP is in second place.

  • 13 May 2023, 09:31 AM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: In Thirthahalli, BJP minister Araga Jnanendra is ahead of Congress contender Kimmane Ratnakar by 184 votes.

  • 13 May 2023, 09:27 AM

     

     

  • 13 May 2023, 09:26 AM

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leading with 129 seats in early trends, BJP trailing

  • 13 May 2023, 09:18 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP candidate Duryodhan Aihole and independent candidate and retired IAS officer Shambhu Kallolikar are engaged in a competitive race in the Raibag constituency.

  • 13 May 2023, 09:09 AM

     

     

  • 13 May 2023, 08:59 AM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 result: According to early trends, Congress has now reached 100+ members, BJP is now trailing. 

  • 13 May 2023, 08:50 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023: Vote counting for 224 seats

    In the current Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023, Congress has maintained its early leads and is currently performing exceptionally well. In early trends, the BJP was ahead in the state but is currently in second place.

  • 13 May 2023, 08:40 AM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 

    Congress leading with 108 seats in early trends, while BJP with 67. 

  • 13 May 2023, 08:36 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023: The BJP is in the lead with 89 seats, while the Congress is in the lead with 80 seats, according to early trends in the Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023. Additionally, JD(S) has registered for the Karnataka Election Result 2023.

  • 13 May 2023, 08:21 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023: Vote counting

    Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar, contesting from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, is in lead. 

  • 13 May 2023, 08:19 AM

    Karnataka Elections: CM Basavaraj Bommai has visited a Hanuman temple in Hubballi as the vote counting gets underway in Karnataka.

  • 13 May 2023, 08:15 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023 vote counting: 

    BJP and Congress are having a neck-to-neck competition. JD(S) has acquired 10 seats. 

  • 13 May 2023, 08:14 AM

    BJP vs Congress vs JD(S): In the state, there are 224 seats. The majority mark is 113. Watch to see which side gets closest to the magic number.

  • 13 May 2023, 08:10 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: BJP vs Congress 

    BJP takes lead in early trends with 49 seats, Congress is 1 seat behind. 

  • 13 May 2023, 08:10 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: BJP vs Congress 

    BJP takes lead in early trends with 49 seats, Congress is 1 seat behind. 

  • 13 May 2023, 08:08 AM

    Karnataka Election 2023: Vote counting begins

    Counting of votes begins in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies. Visuals of a counting centre in Mangaluru.

     

     

  • 13 May 2023, 08:06 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023: Celebration begins at the Congress office in Delhi ahead of the counting of votes for the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections held on May 10.

     

  • 13 May 2023, 08:03 AM

    Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting for 224 seats begins

    BJP vs Congress vs JD(S)- BJP is in the lead with 21 seats 

  • 13 May 2023, 07:48 AM

    Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: The top contenders are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). Among the top candidates from these parties who are contenting the Karnataka Election 2023 are Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, HD Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, CT Ravi, Jagadish Shettar and more. 

    The counting of votes is to begin at 8 am. Stay with DNA to get Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates. 

  • 13 May 2023, 07:23 AM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Promises made by BJP vs Congress

    When the BJP and Congress each presented their own electoral manifestos for the state, there was a lot of hype. Following similar pledges in other recent election-affected states, the BJP committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka. Additionally, it committed to annually give all BPL families three free cooking gas cylinders. Congress promised to outlaw the right-wing Bajrang Dal in its manifesto. The grand old party also pledged to provide women and unemployed people with free power and a monthly payment.

  • 13 May 2023, 06:27 AM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Sec 144 imposed in Bangalore

    The Bengaluru police have tightened limitations on day counting in order to prevent undesirable events. The entire district will be subject to Section 144 from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday. 
    Provocative remarks, songs, and slogans are prohibited from candidates or their supporters. Funerals, weddings, and religious processions are exempt from the restrictions imposed by Section 144.

  • 13 May 2023, 06:27 AM

    Karnataka Election Result today: Before the counting day, the Congress leader convened a meeting at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday night. "We will see tomorrow," says Kharge while speaking to reporters after the meeting. 

     

  • 13 May 2023, 06:12 AM

    Karnataka Election 2023: On May 13, at 8 a.m., the votes will be counted to determine the Karnataka Election Result 2023 for the 224 Assembly constituency. The vote counting will be done by the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials across 36 centres.

  • 12 May 2023, 11:15 PM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

    On the eve of the assembly polls result day, Section 144 has been implemented in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. To prevent unforeseen situations, the Bengaluru police have tightened the rules on the vote-counting day. The whole district will be subject to Section 144 from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 12 a.m. on Sunday. 

  • 12 May 2023, 10:52 PM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Results

    The Election Commission (EC) reports that Karnataka had its highest-ever voter participation in the southern state in May 10's assembly elections, with a 73.19 percentage turnout. Elections were held in 58,545 polling places to choose the 224 assembly members for Karnataka.

  • 12 May 2023, 09:19 PM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Key constituencies in fray

    To secure a majority for establishing the Karnataka government, a party has to win 113 seats. Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur are the main seats to keep an eye on result day.

  • 12 May 2023, 08:42 PM

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Countdown begins

    All eyes are on the vote tally on Saturday, when the results of the highly anticipated assembly elections in the strategically significant Karnataka state will be announced, after considerable political build-up.

  • 12 May 2023, 07:54 PM

    Karnataka Election Result 2023: How to check results online?

    • Visit the official web page of  Election Commission of India https://results.eci.gov.in/
    • Go to "General Elections to Assembly Constituency".
    • Choose Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023.
    • Catch the latest trends and all vote counting updates there
  • 12 May 2023, 07:50 PM

    When asked if the BJP is still in contact with JD(S) as a backup plan and is asserting to gain a majority, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge replies, "We will see tomorrow."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

