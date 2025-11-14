FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Jubilee Hills Bypoll Results 2025 Live Updates: Naveen Yadav of Congress leads by whopping 12,000+ votes

Jubilee Hills saw a turnout of 48.47% with key contestants including BRS' Maganti Sunita Gopinath, BJP's L Deepak Reddy, and Congress' Naveen Yadav, backed by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

Jubilee Hills Bypoll Results 2025 Live Updates: Naveen Yadav of Congress leads by whopping 12,000+ votes
Counting for the Jubilee Hills and Nuapada Assembly by-elections is set to begin shortly, with results expected alongside the Bihar Assembly elections.

Jubilee Hills saw a turnout of 48.47% with key contestants including BRS' Maganti Sunita Gopinath, BJP's L Deepak Reddy, and Congress' Naveen Yadav, backed by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

Nuapada recorded an 83.45% turnout among 2.53 lakh voters, with candidates including BJP's Jay Dholakia, BJD's Snehangini Chhuria, and Congress' veteran tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi, alongside 11 other contestants

Check latest updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 Nov 2025, 11:35 AM

    Jubilee Hills Bypolls Results 2025 Live Updates:

    Congress candidate Naveen Yadav maintains strong lead

    Naveen Yadav takes lead by securing 38,566 votes with a 9,559-vote margin over BRS' Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, who has 29,007 votes. BJP's Deepak Reddy Lankala trails at third with 7,296 votes, per Election Commission's Round 4 update.

  • 14 Nov 2025, 11:32 AM

    Jubilee Hills Bypoll Results: BJP's Jay Dholakia takes lead in Nuapada

    Jay Dholakia of the BJP takes comfortable lead of 12,815 in Nuapada constituency while Congress’s Ghasi Ram Majhi trails.

     

