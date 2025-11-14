Jubilee Hills Bypoll Results 2025 Live Updates: Naveen Yadav of Congress leads by whopping 12,000+ votes

Jubilee Hills saw a turnout of 48.47% with key contestants including BRS' Maganti Sunita Gopinath, BJP's L Deepak Reddy, and Congress' Naveen Yadav, backed by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

Counting for the Jubilee Hills and Nuapada Assembly by-elections is set to begin shortly, with results expected alongside the Bihar Assembly elections.

Nuapada recorded an 83.45% turnout among 2.53 lakh voters, with candidates including BJP's Jay Dholakia, BJD's Snehangini Chhuria, and Congress' veteran tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi, alongside 11 other contestants

Check latest updates here: