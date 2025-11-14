Jubilee Hills Bypoll Results 2025 Live Updates: Naveen Yadav of Congress leads by whopping 12,000+ votes

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right
Bihar Election 2025: RJD's viral 'Aree tum Bhai Virendra ko Nahi Jante' meme, Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?
Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU crosses 25 seats, will he?
Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister, Bhojpuri filmmaker and doctor who treated patients for free, Sunil Kumar winning Biharsharif by....
Bihar Election 2025: Hence proved! Cash transfer easiest route to election win? How Nitish Kumar's scheme helps NDA?
Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'
INDIA
Jubilee Hills saw a turnout of 48.47% with key contestants including BRS' Maganti Sunita Gopinath, BJP's L Deepak Reddy, and Congress' Naveen Yadav, backed by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.
Counting for the Jubilee Hills and Nuapada Assembly by-elections is set to begin shortly, with results expected alongside the Bihar Assembly elections.
Jubilee Hills saw a turnout of 48.47% with key contestants including BRS' Maganti Sunita Gopinath, BJP's L Deepak Reddy, and Congress' Naveen Yadav, backed by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.
Nuapada recorded an 83.45% turnout among 2.53 lakh voters, with candidates including BJP's Jay Dholakia, BJD's Snehangini Chhuria, and Congress' veteran tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi, alongside 11 other contestants
Check latest updates here:
Naveen Yadav takes lead by securing 38,566 votes with a 9,559-vote margin over BRS' Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, who has 29,007 votes. BJP's Deepak Reddy Lankala trails at third with 7,296 votes, per Election Commission's Round 4 update.