Jharkhand Students Protest Updates: Devendra Mahto says no more talks with govt

Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Student protesters on Monday march to the Vidhan Sabha, and a gherao is to be conducted peacefully and constitutionally over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 17th day. 'Vidhan Sabha March' has been called on Monday by students who have been protesting for more than two weeks as their demands are unmet after rounds of talks with the Hemant Soren government.

Student protesters march to the Vidhan Sabha, and a gherao is to be conducted peacefully and constitutionally over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. The Jharkhand government has tightened security arrangements, with razor fencing installed along the route near Jagannath Temple. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has also been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly.

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT examinations conducted after 2019, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, strict action against those involved, disclosure of category-wise cut-offs, OMR copies and response sheets, along with a recruitment calendar on the lines of UPSC and SSC. The protest triggered afte the announcement of results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been staging round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in demanding transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned on Sunday, while the state government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities. However, the protesting students have continued to press for a CBI inquiry and said the Assembly march would remain peaceful.

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