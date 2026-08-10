Jharkhand Students Protest Updates: Devendra Mahto says no more talks with govt

INDIA
Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Student protesters on Monday march to the Vidhan Sabha, and a gherao is to be conducted peacefully and constitutionally over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.
Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 17th day. 'Vidhan Sabha March' has been called on Monday by students who have been protesting for more than two weeks as their demands are unmet after rounds of talks with the Hemant Soren government.
Student protesters march to the Vidhan Sabha, and a gherao is to be conducted peacefully and constitutionally over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. The Jharkhand government has tightened security arrangements, with razor fencing installed along the route near Jagannath Temple. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has also been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly.
The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT examinations conducted after 2019, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, strict action against those involved, disclosure of category-wise cut-offs, OMR copies and response sheets, along with a recruitment calendar on the lines of UPSC and SSC. The protest triggered afte the announcement of results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been staging round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in demanding transparency and accountability.
Meanwhile, three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned on Sunday, while the state government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities. However, the protesting students have continued to press for a CBI inquiry and said the Assembly march would remain peaceful.
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Amid ongoing student protest, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in several recruitment exams in Jharkhand, including the JSSC-CGL exam. Officials said the agency is expected to take further steps soon. These may include collecting evidence, questioning people linked to the cases, and checking their financial dealings.
Amid intensified student protests over JPSC and JSSC irregularities, former JPSC Chairperson L Khiangte has been arrested by the Jharkhand CID. The arrest comes as student groups continue demanding a full and independent CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
#WATCH | Jharkhand: CID team brings out former JPSC Chairperson L Khiangte from his residence in Ranchi after arresting him.— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
This comes amid the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Student groups are demanding a full, independent CBI investigation into the… pic.twitter.com/1lTbCQRyYL
According to ANI, Gaurav Goswami, SP Rural, Ranchi, said a mild lathi charge was used when some of the protesters attempted to reach the last barricading where Section 163 is already in effect.
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Gaurav Goswami, SP Rural, Ranchi says, "Mild lathi charge was used when some of them attempted to reach the last barricading where Section 163 is already in effect. Minimum use of lathi was done. We are speaking with the students continuously. They are… https://t.co/awemX3KJ0n pic.twitter.com/TUjLEeH9c0— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
A man dressed up as the film character 'Pushpa' from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa joined the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi.
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | A man dressed up as film character 'Pushpa' and joining 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, says, "..Jharkhand ke students jhukenge nahi, rukenge nahi, jab tak nyay milega nahi..."— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
"I have come to protest in 'Pushpa style'.… pic.twitter.com/96TfwsXuvb
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Police resort to lathi charge to control the crowd, during 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march of protesting students. pic.twitter.com/f4XGdOajrh— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
The Jharkhand police used water cannons to push back JPSC-JSSC student protesters, escalating tensions in Ranchi on Monday. Security has been tightened across the city, with heavy police deployment and barricading around key routes as students march towards the Jharkhand Assembly as part of the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Even as Police use water cannon to disperse student protesters, they dance and continue their 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. pic.twitter.com/MlqXDoX3Ta— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato joined student protesters marching towards the Vidhan Sabha over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations. As the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march coincides with CM Hemant Soren's birthday, Mahato urges peaceful protest with no violence by the government.
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto joins 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march of protesting students.— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
He has been on a hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the main protest site, for the past 9 days. pic.twitter.com/dnBU8nJHiK
Student leader Devendra Mahato, who has been at the forefront of the Jharkhand protest, has been stopped a few kilometres ahead of the Jharkhand assembly. He has been on indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams row.
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being brought from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to the Assembly, to join 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march.— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
(Source: Mahato Media Group) pic.twitter.com/7I3Aob3pxV
VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Agitators protesting over recruitment exams issues open barricades and head towards the Vidhan Sabha.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/GS1kZ5Mp4I
VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Students hold a protest march towards the Vidhan Sabha over recruitment examination issues. Inspector Digvijay Singh says, "Barricading has been put up ahead. We have not stopped them; they have stopped here on their own. We will decide where they need… pic.twitter.com/boW2hrYjGY— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities | Ranchi, Jharkhand: A student participating in Vidhan Sabha gherao march, says, "We have been stopped here but we will head towards the Vidhan Sabha peacefully. Until our demands are met, we will not stop. We demand that JSSC-CGL exam be… pic.twitter.com/yLstWDL94n— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on indefinite hunger strike protesting over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations, left for assembly in ambulance, as per reports.
According to PTI reports, the BJP leaders, including Babulal Marandi and Aditya Sahu, who have been holding sit-in protests outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence, have been detained by police.
#WATCH | Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi says, "Students are continuing their protest but the Government is distracting people. JPSC-JSSC-CGL: all of these should be investigated by the CBI..." https://t.co/qDY5TwVVDF pic.twitter.com/ufCJIZuhWS— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
BJP leaders Aditya Sahu and Babulal Marandi lead party workers' sit-in in front of CM Hemant Soren's residence seeking a CBI probe into exam irregularities amid students' Vidhan Sabha Gherao march.
VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: BJP leaders and workers protest outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence over the demands of protesting students.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3YGYJUQNm1
VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Students hold protest march towards Vidhan Sabha amid heavy police force deployment.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RnHtSNaoyO
#WATCH | Jharkhand: Security tightened outside State Assembly in Ranchi, in view of JPSC-JSCC aspirants' call for Vidhan Sabha march to the State Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/SjnRZLRtJd— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Job aspirants from the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi ahead of their planned Vidhan Sabha Gherao, wearing volunteer T-shirts and organising crowd management. Student leaders said the march would remain peaceful and constitutional.
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Student leader Ravindra Paswan says, "All of us are gathering at the Old Vidhan Sabha. We will begin our march from there in a very peaceful and constitutional manner. I would like to appeal to all the students to do this in a very peaceful and… https://t.co/egio64RHiH pic.twitter.com/iWInNjli2O— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Ranchi, Jharkhand: The students’ protest over alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC examinations continued for the 16th day. The students are marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly to stage a protest— IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026
Student Lakshmikant says, "I appeal to all the students who are watching… pic.twitter.com/rPQCngzpJI
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC-JSCC aspirants' protest | A team of doctors inspects the health of JPSC-JSSC aspirants staging a hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. pic.twitter.com/WqqlKMLiNf— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Protesters leave Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to march towards the 'Vidhan Sabha'.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
'Vidhan Sabha March' has been called by students who have been protesting for over two weeks against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.… pic.twitter.com/gl3vyXt6Uf