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Jharkhand Students Protest Updates: Devendra Mahto says no more talks with govt

Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Student protesters on Monday march to the Vidhan Sabha, and a gherao is to be conducted peacefully and constitutionally over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

Jharkhand Students Protest Updates: Devendra Mahto says no more talks with govt
Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Students dance, continue 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march as police use water cannons (Source: X/ PTI)
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Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 17th day. 'Vidhan Sabha March' has been called on Monday by students who have been protesting for more than two weeks as their demands are unmet after rounds of talks with the Hemant Soren government.

Student protesters march to the Vidhan Sabha, and a gherao is to be conducted peacefully and constitutionally over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. The Jharkhand government has tightened security arrangements, with razor fencing installed along the route near Jagannath Temple. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has also been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly.

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT examinations conducted after 2019, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, strict action against those involved, disclosure of category-wise cut-offs, OMR copies and response sheets, along with a recruitment calendar on the lines of UPSC and SSC. The protest triggered afte the announcement of results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been staging round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in demanding transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned on Sunday, while the state government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities. However, the protesting students have continued to press for a CBI inquiry and said the Assembly march would remain peaceful.

Check Jharkhand Students Protest Live updates here

LIVE BLOG

  • 10 Aug 2026, 04:49 PM

    This live blog is now closed

    This live blog has been closed. Thank you for following updates in this space.

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 03:32 PM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: ED launches probe

    Amid ongoing student protest, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in several recruitment exams in Jharkhand, including the JSSC-CGL exam. Officials said the agency is expected to take further steps soon. These may include collecting evidence, questioning people linked to the cases, and checking their financial dealings.

     

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 02:54 PM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Police use tear gas

    The Jharkhand police used tear gas as thousands of job aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand assembly, breaching barricades, over alleged JPSC and JSSC irregularities. 

     

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 02:27 PM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Former JPSC Chairperson L Khiangte arrested 

    Amid intensified student protests over JPSC and JSSC irregularities, former JPSC Chairperson L Khiangte has been arrested by the Jharkhand CID. The arrest comes as student groups continue demanding a full and independent CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 02:24 PM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Police say, 'Mild lathi charge was used'

    According to ANI, Gaurav Goswami, SP Rural, Ranchi, said a mild lathi charge was used when some of the protesters attempted to reach the last barricading where Section 163 is already in effect.

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 02:16 PM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: 'Pushpa' enters 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march

    A man dressed up as the film character 'Pushpa' from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa joined the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi. 

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 01:30 PM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Security forces use lathis to scatter protesters

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 12:00 PM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Water Cannons used to stop protesters

    The Jharkhand police used water cannons to push back JPSC-JSSC student protesters, escalating tensions in Ranchi on Monday. Security has been tightened across the city, with heavy police deployment and barricading around key routes as students march towards the Jharkhand Assembly as part of the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. 

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 11:49 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Devendra Mahato urges peaceful protest as it coincides with CM Soren's birthday

    Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato joined student protesters marching towards the Vidhan Sabha over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations. As the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march coincides with CM Hemant Soren's birthday, Mahato urges peaceful protest with no violence by the government. 

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 11:45 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Devendra Mahato may have been stopped

    Student leader Devendra Mahato, who has been at the forefront of the Jharkhand protest, has been stopped a few kilometres ahead of the Jharkhand assembly. He has been on indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams row. 

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 11:17 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Students breach barricades and move towards Vidhan Sabha

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 11:14 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Police say barricades have been put up ahead

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 11:13 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Students' stir continues as police stop them

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 11:07 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Devendra Nath Mahato leaves for Assembly in an ambulance

    Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on indefinite hunger strike protesting over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations, left for assembly in ambulance, as per reports. 

     

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 10:47 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Police detain BJP leaders protesting outside CM's residence

    According to PTI reports, the BJP leaders, including Babulal Marandi and Aditya Sahu, who have been holding sit-in protests outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence, have been detained by police. 

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 10:45 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: BJP gheraoes CM Soren's house

    BJP leaders Aditya Sahu and Babulal Marandi lead party workers' sit-in in front of CM Hemant Soren's residence seeking a CBI probe into exam irregularities amid students' Vidhan Sabha Gherao march.

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 10:38 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Student protesters breach barricades

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 10:37 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Security tightens outside State Assembly in Ranchi

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 10:32 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: ‘VOLUNTEER’ T-Shirts, megaphones and Discipline as students begin Assembly March

    Job aspirants from the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi ahead of their planned Vidhan Sabha Gherao, wearing volunteer T-shirts and organising crowd management. Student leaders said the march would remain peaceful and constitutional.

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 10:08 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Students appeal for large gathering for Vidhan Sabha Gherao march

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 10:06 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: A team of doctors checks students on hunger strike

     

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  • 10 Aug 2026, 10:05 AM

    Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE Updates: Protesters leave Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for 'Vdhan Sabha Gherao' march

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