Jharkhand live updates: JMM's Champai Soren to take oath as CM today

India
Hemant Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in a money laundering case on Wednesday night. He alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to tarnish his image by conducting raids at his Delhi residence.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering, has been sent to judicial custody for a day by the PMLA Court in Ranchi. The ED sought 10 days remand for Soren. The court reserved its order for Friday (February 2).
After a prolonged moment of speculation in the media and a hide-and-seek drama, Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chairperson Hemant Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the land scam case on Wednesday night.
Earlier on Wednesday evening, JMM Chief Hemant Soren met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhawan and handed over his resignation after over six hours of questioning by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged land scam case.
Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren, who was named as JMM legislative party leader, after Hemant Soren's arrest, claimed that he has the support of 47 MLAs and will continue to safeguard the pride of the state.
Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge expressed disapproval of the Jharkhand Governor's delay in extending an invitation to Champai Soren, the leader of the JMM legislature party, to establish the government in the state. "In the House of 81 MLAs, only 41 are majority. Despite having the support of 48 MLAs, not inviting Champai Soren ji to form the government is clearly a disrespect to the Constitution and denial of public opinion," Kharge said in a post on X.
In a significant turn of events, amidst the political unrest in Jharkhand, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand today. On Thursday, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan to form the government in the state. Champai Soren, a loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren has been mandated to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.
The plan of JMM-led coalition MLAs to fly to Hyderabad from Ranchi amid a political crisis in Jharkhand was cancelled as the chartered planes hired for it could not take off due to poor visibility, sources said. The MLAs who waited for around two hours at the airport are returning to the Circuit House, where they had been staying.
Leaders of the coalition said that shifting the legislators to Hyderabad was needed to prevent any poaching attempt by the BJP.
Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren as chief minister and invited him to take the oath. The governor's Principal Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni told PTI, “We have invited him to take oath. Now they will decide when to take it.”
Earlier in the day, Champai Soren, heading a delegation of the JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was ''confusion'' i