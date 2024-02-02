Jharkhand live updates: JMM's Champai Soren to take oath as CM today

Hemant Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in a money laundering case on Wednesday night. He alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to tarnish his image by conducting raids at his Delhi residence.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering, has been sent to judicial custody for a day by the PMLA Court in Ranchi. The ED sought 10 days remand for Soren. The court reserved its order for Friday (February 2).

After a prolonged moment of speculation in the media and a hide-and-seek drama, Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chairperson Hemant Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the land scam case on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, JMM Chief Hemant Soren met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhawan and handed over his resignation after over six hours of questioning by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged land scam case.

Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren, who was named as JMM legislative party leader, after Hemant Soren's arrest, claimed that he has the support of 47 MLAs and will continue to safeguard the pride of the state.