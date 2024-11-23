Counting of votes began at 8 am, with trends expected to emerge within the next two hours in Jharkhand.

With the counting of votes for the Jharkhand polls set to commence in a few hours, officials at polling booths are fully prepared. Arrangements are also in place for the counting of votes for the Jharkhand assembly elections and bypolls in 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states. Vote counting will begin at 8 am, with trends expected to emerge within the next two hours in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 were conducted in two stages, encompassing 81 constituencies, on November 13 and November 20. These elections will determine whether the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, succeeds Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).