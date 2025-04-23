In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the attack and show solidarity with the victims' families.

J-K Terror Attack Live Updates: The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has left families of the deceased in immense grief, with many still searching for their loved ones.

The attack claimed the lives of several tourists, including a young Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who had recently married, Prashant Satpathy, an Accounts Officer from Odisha and Shailesh Kadatiya from Surat.

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the attack and show solidarity with the victims' families.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has appealed to the people to make the Bandh a "complete success" and join in condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a social media post on X, JKNC wrote, "On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success."

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country. Several political leaders condemned the attack.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday.

Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Locals in the Khod village of Akhoor area of the territory also held candle march protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Home Minister Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening for the security review meeting. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

Here are the further Live Updates: