Islampur Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Rakesh Kumar raushan vs Ruhail Ranjan; Check who is leading race now

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held on November 11.

About Islampur

Islampur is a notified area in Bihar’s Nalanda district. A notified area, by definition, cannot be strictly classified as either a town or a village. It is 42 km from the district headquarters Bihar Sharif, about 40 km from Nalanda, 65 km from the state capital Patna, 60 km from Rajgir, and 85 km from Gaya.

Last election results

Islampur, created in 1951 and part of the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat, has mostly backed socialist or Left-leaning parties through its 17 elections. Nitish Kumar’s influence has long shaped the constituency, with JD(U) and its earlier avatar, the Samata Party, winning six straight terms from 2000 to 2015. That streak ended in 2020 when the RJD edged out a victory after the LJP split from the NDA and drew SC votes away from JD(U).

With the LJP back in the BJP-led NDA, the 2024 Lok Sabha results showed JD(U) regaining strong support, leading in the Islampur segment by over 12,000 votes. The constituency’s electorate has grown from about 2.93 lakh voters in 2020 to over 3.1 lakh in 2024, with SC voters forming a significant share and Muslims a smaller portion. Mostly rural, Islampur may once again align with Nitish Kumar as he nears the end of his political journey.

