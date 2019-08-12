There is no unrest, no bullets fired; peace prevails: Satya Pal Malik

Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) separated ties, the one man who controlled the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir amid high levels of insecurity and activity by separatist elements has been the Governor, Satya Pal Malik. He shares his views on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

What is your take on Pakistan's reaction on abrogation of Article 370?

Srinagar: We are prepared to fight Pakistan this time. If Pakistan continues with its nefarious activities, our forces will encounter them inside their territory. This time, we will not engage with them on the border. We will not be at a disadvantage by ending our relationship and trade with them but it will surely not be in their favour.

I will write a letter to the Central Government and will demand an inquiry into their illegal properties. If the central agencies investigate, they will go to jail.

How are people of Kashmir reacting to this? Are they happy about the decision or are they protesting against it as claimed by many media houses?

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti spread propaganda in the state against the removal of Article 370. People are slowly understanding the meaning of the decision. I reiterate that the abrogation of Article 370 is the road to development of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

There was no protest anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, no bullet was fired, even tear gas shells were not fired.

Are things getting back to normal there? How are people preparing for Bakri Eid?

After passing the reorganisation bill, medicines are been given free of cost in hospitals. As far as Eid is concerned, the preparations for the festival are complete. It will be celebrated peacefully. Moreover, two buses are stationed at the airport for 24 hours. There are Langars organised in different areas. Also, we have stocked an adequate supply of ration for two months. Additionally, 25 days of petrol and 60 days of kerosene is available as stock. Nearly 1,600 government employees have been engaged in cleaning and over 10,000 employees have been posted to aid the residents. All banks are open. 22,000 children from Kashmir study outside, our officers are posted in those states too. Free telephone lines have been installed in the office of the deputy commissioner and about 500 people are using the phone daily.

Do you see Kashmir becoming politically stable in the coming days? What are the expectations from people?

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir should come forward in politics and work for the development of the region. The decision to remove Section 370 will develop Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Earlier there was corruption, the leaders here have houses in Delhi, Mumbai, London and Dubai. A few leaders had stunted the growth of the common man by conveniently using the Article 370 as an excuse. I have sanctioned 52 degree colleges to come to J&K. Police are recruiting Special Police Officers (SPO). Recruitment orders have been given to the chief secretary for all posts so that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can finally get jobs.

People had a lot of complaints referring to these two families (Abdullah and Mufti). Because of them, there was corruption in jobs. I exposed the ongoing malpractice of appointments in Jammu and Kashmir Bank. I strongly believe that both the families have enhanced their wealth and property illegally. Therefore, I request the Central Government to investigate the property of these political families. I will also write a letter to the Centre regarding the same, only then justice will be done with Jammu and Kashmir. Central Government should check illegal assets, terrorism Funding, etc. Presently, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the administration is taking action. Many investigations are going on, people will go to jail. If the central agencies investigate, these families of Kashmir will go to jail.

Mehbooba Mufti spread propaganda that the administration is taking away things belonging to people. People will slowly understand what the results of this step will be. We are slowly explaining it to people. There is peace in the entire state.

Congress was unsupportive, and claimed that there was unrest in Kashmir. What is your reaction.

Congress has no future in this country after the statement of Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. If I want to campaign against Rahul Gandhi, all I have to say is that they are the ones supporting 370, they will not get any support in the country. There is no firing anywhere, nor tear gas bullets were used. We are dealing with this situation very carefully and with extreme delicacy. There have been no protests anywhere. The foreign media has been showing the devotees assembled for Friday namaz as people staging protests. I repeat, there is peace everywhere.

Any plans for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits?

6000 houses in Jammu and Kashmir are ready for Kashmiri Pandits, they will be given them for free. We will do what the rest of Kashmiri Pandits say. Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits.

Zee Media Newsroom