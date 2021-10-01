Dubai Expo 2020 EXCLUSIVE: 'World will see India's strength,' says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

'Dubai Expo 2020' has started. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Expo is being organized in 2021. This 6-month event will run till March 31, 2022. A total of 192 countries are participating in Dubai Expo 2020. This time, the whole world is watching India's power in Dubai Expo, because India's pavilion at the event is the biggest.

The picture of India as a global leader will be seen from the pavilion. On this occasion, Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News had a special conversation with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Goyal said that India's immense power will be shown to the world through Dubai Expo.

Question: What image of India will be presented to the world?

Answer: Dubai Expo will show the immense power of India. Through the expo, the country's potential will be shown through the Indian pavilion. India is capable of meeting the needs of the world. India's pavilion will remain even after the expo.

Question: What picture of India will be visible from the stage of Dubai?

Answer: India's image has changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. At the expo, a new picture of India will be seen in the world of technology, as well as a new picture of India will be seen in the world of space. India is leading in the field of energy and the environment. Now the world knows that India's time has arrived. The world has faith in India.

Question: What is the challenge for India, what is the opportunity?

Answer: India has dealt well with the challenges in the coronavirus period. India did digital expansion in the Covid-19 era, health services were taken care of. Before COVID-19, India took many big steps in which people were connected to the bank, electricity was delivered to every house, gas stove reached every needy, toilets were built. What would have happened during the pandemic if there were no such facilities? Along with this, India has also shown to be self-reliant in vaccine development. 30 crore vaccines will be made this month. The world is watching, partnership with India is necessary.

Question: How ready is India for challenges related to the supply chain?

Answer: Entrepreneurs and youth of India are full of confidence. India has lived up to the expectations even in the Covid-19 period. We have fulfilled every contract in the world. The world feels, give work to India and be worry-free because India understands the responsibility and plays it too.

Question: Will the target of 5 trillion economy be achieved?

Answer: People used to laugh when the Prime Minister used to make many promises earlier. Even when the Prime Minister talked about toilets in every household, people laughed. When the Prime Minister said - everyone will have a bank account, people laughed but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it. The PM sets big goals and accomplishes them.

Notably, the theme of Dubai Expo 2020 is 'India on the path of progress', through which India has been showcased as a major centre of growth and innovation. In this, openness, possibilities and growth have been kept as special pillars. The Indian pavilion is attracting the whole world in this mega expo, which will go on from October 1 to March 31, 2022. A total of Rs 500 crore have been spent in the making of this pavillion. A glimpse of self-reliant India, space technology, healthcare can be seen in the pavilion of India. In this, 600 blocks and four floors have been made in which the economic progress of India has been displayed. 550 tonnes of steel has been used to make the central dome. The expo is showing India's current progress as well as how it is becoming a global leader. More than 2.5 crore people are expected to visit the expo.