The 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) is set to be celebrated on a grand scale on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

PM Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. He was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"#InternationalYogaDay On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I welcome Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiJi to our state for the celebration of International Yoga Day tomorrow.All the districts of Andhra Pradesh are geared up to participate in the grand culmination of #Yogandhra!," the Andhra CM wrote in a post on X.

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative.

The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 AM and is expected to attract unprecedented participation from all over the country. He will be joined by Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a massive demonstration of India's global wellness vision. (ANI)

