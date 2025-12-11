FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IndiGo Flight Status Live Updates: IndiGo Chairman issues apology, Explains reasons behind mass disruptions; DGCA constitutes special oversight team

IndiGo Flight Status Today Live Updates: IndiGo experienced its ninth straight day of operational disruptions, resulting in around 220 flight cancellations, with Delhi and Bengaluru being the hardest hit.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

IndiGo Flight Status Live Updates: IndiGo Chairman issues apology, Explains reasons behind mass disruptions; DGCA constitutes special oversight team
IndiGo Flight Status Today Live News Updates: IndiGo faced its ninth consecutive day of disruptions, leading to approximately 220 flight cancellations, with Delhi and Bengaluru experiencing the most significant impact. Simultaneously, the Delhi High Court addressed a plea concerning the ongoing crisis on Wednesday, expressing concerns over the central government's delayed response. The court criticized the government for only intervening after the mass cancellations had commenced.

In response, the civil aviation ministry instructed IndiGo to reduce its operations by 10 percent in the winter schedule. However, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that despite the operational cuts, the airline must maintain its service to all previously served destinations.

Addressing the current circumstances, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided on Wednesday to form an eight-member Oversight Team. This team aims to address the passenger inconvenience caused by the extensive disruptions in IndiGo Airlines' operations across various Indian airports.

Furthermore, the DGCA has summoned IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer, Pieter Elbers, to appear at its office on Thursday. Elbers is required to present a complete report, including comprehensive data and updates, concerning the recent operational disruptions.

Since the last Tuesday, over 4,600 IndiGo flights have been canceled.

  • 11 Dec 2025, 10:53 AM

    Indigo Flight Chaos: Steps To Check IndiGo Flight Status

    1. Use IndiGo’s website or app under 'Manage Booking' with your PNR to confirm if your flight is cancelled.
    2. Choose An Option – Decide whether to claim a full refund or rebook on the next available flight at no extra cost.
    3. Submit Refund Request – Fill in details on IndiGo’s refund page (PNR, email, passenger info) and submit.
  • 11 Dec 2025, 08:35 AM

    IndiGo Flight Status: 4 flights cancelled at Chandigarh airport

    IndiGo announced the cancellation of four of its major flights on Thursday, December 11, 2025. These include Flight 5261 to Mumbai, Flight 6634 to Bengaluru, Flight 6254 to Hyderabad, and Flight 760 to Delhi.

  • 11 Dec 2025, 08:31 AM

    IndiGo Flight Status: Chairman's message to flyers

