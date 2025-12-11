IndiGo Flight Status Live Updates: IndiGo Chairman issues apology, Explains reasons behind mass disruptions; DGCA constitutes special oversight team

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, arrested in Thailand, to be brought to India soon
IndiGo Flight Status Today Live Updates: IndiGo experienced its ninth straight day of operational disruptions, resulting in around 220 flight cancellations, with Delhi and Bengaluru being the hardest hit.
IndiGo Flight Status Today Live News Updates: IndiGo faced its ninth consecutive day of disruptions, leading to approximately 220 flight cancellations, with Delhi and Bengaluru experiencing the most significant impact. Simultaneously, the Delhi High Court addressed a plea concerning the ongoing crisis on Wednesday, expressing concerns over the central government's delayed response. The court criticized the government for only intervening after the mass cancellations had commenced.
In response, the civil aviation ministry instructed IndiGo to reduce its operations by 10 percent in the winter schedule. However, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that despite the operational cuts, the airline must maintain its service to all previously served destinations.
Addressing the current circumstances, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided on Wednesday to form an eight-member Oversight Team. This team aims to address the passenger inconvenience caused by the extensive disruptions in IndiGo Airlines' operations across various Indian airports.
Furthermore, the DGCA has summoned IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer, Pieter Elbers, to appear at its office on Thursday. Elbers is required to present a complete report, including comprehensive data and updates, concerning the recent operational disruptions.
Since the last Tuesday, over 4,600 IndiGo flights have been canceled.
Indigo Flight Chaos: Steps To Check IndiGo Flight Status
IndiGo Flight Status: Chairman's message to flyers
Message from Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of IndiGo pic.twitter.com/sySacxlFq0— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 10, 2025