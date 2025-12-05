IndiGo flight status LIVE UPDATES: Singapore High Commissioner left stranded at Delhi airport Amid IndiGo's ongoing flight cancellation chaos

Indigo Flights News Live Updates: IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

IndiGo Flights Cancellation News Live: IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, "To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026."

Till now, the number of flight cancellations over four days has breached the 1,000-mark stranding passengers on airports and disrupting their travel plans.

