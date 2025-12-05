IndiGo flight status LIVE UPDATES: Singapore High Commissioner left stranded at Delhi airport Amid IndiGo's ongoing flight cancellation chaos

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS

SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...

Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DGCA gives relaxation in new flying rules after thousand passengers stranded, withdraws...

BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations

Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...

Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition

Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match, brokers sell Rs 1,100 tickets for Rs 6,000

PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'

Who is Avadhut Sathe? finfluencer banned by Sebi due to..., seizes Rs 546 crore in crackdown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS

Dhurandhar review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer makes Ghatak comeback

SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...

SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…

Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DCGA gives relaxation in new flying rules barring Pilot leaves substitution with weekly rest

Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DCGA gives relaxation...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

HomeIndia

INDIA

IndiGo flight status LIVE UPDATES: Singapore High Commissioner left stranded at Delhi airport Amid IndiGo's ongoing flight cancellation chaos

Indigo Flights News Live Updates: IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 01:12 PM IST

IndiGo flight status LIVE UPDATES: Singapore High Commissioner left stranded at Delhi airport Amid IndiGo's ongoing flight cancellation chaos
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IndiGo Flights Cancellation News Live: IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, "To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026."

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

Till now, the number of flight cancellations over four days has breached the 1,000-mark stranding passengers on airports and disrupting their travel plans.

Check live updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 05 Dec 2025, 01:09 PM

    IndiGo flight status: Big jump in air fare of other airlines

    Users took to social media on Friday to express displeasure over ndiGo flight cancellations, and added that other airlines are charging a big amount. Tarang Rathod, whose flight to Delhi was cancelled, told ANI, "We reached the airport at 7:30 am for a 9:45 am flight, but there was no prior confirmation of cancellation. Now, our rescheduled flight is a one-stop journey, causing nearly 12 hours of delay. The cost per adult for alternate flights is three times higher than usual, around ₹24,000-30,000."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2025, 12:49 PM

    IndiGo flight status: Singapore High Commissioner left stranded at Delhi airport

    Simon Wong, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, was set to attend a staff wedding in Jharkhand's Deoghar but is now among the passengers stranded due to IndiGo's sudden flight cancellations. This follows the cancellation of all Delhi departures until 11:59 pm on Friday.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2025, 12:33 PM

    IndiGo flight status: Bengaluru airport sees chaos as IndiGo cancels hundreds of flights, passengers fight for luggage

    Stranded passengers search for their luggage near a counter at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights at various airports on Friday.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2025, 12:33 PM

    IndiGo flight status: MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams civil aviation ministry amid mass cancellation

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday slammed the government after IndiGo cancelled record flights from several airports, saying that there is no point in running the Civil Aviation Ministry if it is not paying attention to the problems of passengers.

    Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi claimed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has put the passengers aside and is catering to the airline rather than regulating it.

    "I have submitted a calling attention. I was hoping that the civil aviation minister would give information in the Parliament yesterday itself, but unfortunately, that did not happen yesterday. He held a meeting late in the night and issued some directives, but what is the point of directives if so many flights are still being cancelled? If you are not responsible for rising airfares and passenger grievances, then shut down the Civil Aviation Ministry," she said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2025, 12:32 PM

    IndiGo flight status: Woman claims airline staff told her flight was cancelled when it wasn't

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2025, 11:59 AM

    IndiGo flight status: 15 IndiGo flights cancelled, 25 delayed at Chandigarh airport due to ongoing disruptions

    IndiGo faced continued operational disruptions for the third consecutive day, resulting in at least fifteen flight cancellations and twenty-five delays at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, on Thursday.

    The delayed IndiGo departures included the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight, originally set for 5:20 am, which departed at 8:05 am. A flight to Chennai, scheduled for 7:20 am, was rescheduled to 3:55 pm. Flights to Leh and Ahmedabad, planned for 11:45 am and 12:05 pm, respectively, had not departed by 3:30 pm. The most significant delay was observed in the Chandigarh to Chennai flight, experiencing a delay of nine hours.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2025, 11:55 AM

    IndiGo flight status: All IndiGo departures from Chennai cancelled till 6 pm

    All IndiGo flights departing from Chennai are cancelled until 6 pm. Earlier, it was announced that all flights from Delhi would be cancelled for the day.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2025, 11:50 AM

    IndiGo flight status: Chaos erupts at airport as over 500 flights are cancelled

    Amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

    Passengers across multiple airports voiced strong frustration over the severe disruption, leaving many stranded without clear communication or alternate travel options. Passengers said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left travellers stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2025, 11:48 AM

    IndiGo flights status: IndiGo cancels all domestic flights from Delhi airport

    IndiGo has grounded all domestic departures from Delhi airport until midnight, worsening ongoing nationwide disruptions that have affected its operations for several days. The Delhi airport confirmed the move on its official X account.

    The airline has faced widespread cancellations across India, with more than 400 flights cancelled on Friday alone, according to PTI. Passengers at major airports endured long delays and uncertainty as IndiGo struggled to stabilise its network.

    Delhi was the worst hit, with over 220 flights cancelled, followed by Bengaluru with 100 cancellations and Hyderabad with nearly 90. Other major airports also reported significant disruptions, highlighting the scale of operational challenges facing the airline.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...
SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indig
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel
Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition
Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, bo
Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft
Russian President’s Flying Kremlin vs US President’s Air Force One
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement