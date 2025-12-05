IndiGo flight status LIVE UPDATES: Singapore High Commissioner left stranded at Delhi airport Amid IndiGo's ongoing flight cancellation chaos

Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS
Indigo Flights News Live Updates: IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.
IndiGo Flights Cancellation News Live: IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.
Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, "To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026."
IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.
Till now, the number of flight cancellations over four days has breached the 1,000-mark stranding passengers on airports and disrupting their travel plans.
Check live updates here:
Users took to social media on Friday to express displeasure over ndiGo flight cancellations, and added that other airlines are charging a big amount. Tarang Rathod, whose flight to Delhi was cancelled, told ANI, "We reached the airport at 7:30 am for a 9:45 am flight, but there was no prior confirmation of cancellation. Now, our rescheduled flight is a one-stop journey, causing nearly 12 hours of delay. The cost per adult for alternate flights is three times higher than usual, around ₹24,000-30,000."
Simon Wong, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, was set to attend a staff wedding in Jharkhand's Deoghar but is now among the passengers stranded due to IndiGo's sudden flight cancellations. This follows the cancellation of all Delhi departures until 11:59 pm on Friday.
Stranded passengers search for their luggage near a counter at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights at various airports on Friday.
PTI PHOTO | Stranded passengers search for their luggage near a counter at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights at various airports on Friday. pic.twitter.com/nCHfJS16lI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2025
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday slammed the government after IndiGo cancelled record flights from several airports, saying that there is no point in running the Civil Aviation Ministry if it is not paying attention to the problems of passengers.
Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi claimed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has put the passengers aside and is catering to the airline rather than regulating it.
"I have submitted a calling attention. I was hoping that the civil aviation minister would give information in the Parliament yesterday itself, but unfortunately, that did not happen yesterday. He held a meeting late in the night and issued some directives, but what is the point of directives if so many flights are still being cancelled? If you are not responsible for rising airfares and passenger grievances, then shut down the Civil Aviation Ministry," she said.
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | A passenger says, "...I reached the airport in the morning at around 5 am. I went to the Indigo counter. They told me the flight is cancelled. When actually it wasn't cancelled... I showed my boarding pass, and they said yes. They were very sure my… https://t.co/qae5ZMvo5W pic.twitter.com/dqtlwzKxE7— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025
IndiGo faced continued operational disruptions for the third consecutive day, resulting in at least fifteen flight cancellations and twenty-five delays at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, on Thursday.
The delayed IndiGo departures included the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight, originally set for 5:20 am, which departed at 8:05 am. A flight to Chennai, scheduled for 7:20 am, was rescheduled to 3:55 pm. Flights to Leh and Ahmedabad, planned for 11:45 am and 12:05 pm, respectively, had not departed by 3:30 pm. The most significant delay was observed in the Chandigarh to Chennai flight, experiencing a delay of nine hours.
Amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.
Passengers across multiple airports voiced strong frustration over the severe disruption, leaving many stranded without clear communication or alternate travel options. Passengers said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left travellers stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water.
IndiGo has grounded all domestic departures from Delhi airport until midnight, worsening ongoing nationwide disruptions that have affected its operations for several days. The Delhi airport confirmed the move on its official X account.
The airline has faced widespread cancellations across India, with more than 400 flights cancelled on Friday alone, according to PTI. Passengers at major airports endured long delays and uncertainty as IndiGo struggled to stabilise its network.
Delhi was the worst hit, with over 220 flights cancelled, followed by Bengaluru with 100 cancellations and Hyderabad with nearly 90. Other major airports also reported significant disruptions, highlighting the scale of operational challenges facing the airline.