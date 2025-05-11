After violating a ceasefire agreement with India on Saturday, Pakistan on Sunday said that it “remains committed to faithful implementation” of the agreement.

US President Donald Trump expressed his pride in both countries' leadership and the United States' role in achieving the truce a day after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire. Moreover, he declared his intention to 'substantially' increase commerce with Pakistan and India.

Officials stated on Saturday that the Indian-Pakistani border, especially in Jammu, will remain on high alert notwithstanding the ceasefire. Due to recent infiltration attempts by terrorists from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, BSF officials stated that they will continue to maintain a high level of alertness along the India-Pakistan border.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions. At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

