The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence, government sources said.

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly. In response, the Union Home Ministry has directed several states to carry out civil defence mock drills on 7 May. These exercises are designed to equip civilians and local authorities with the skills to handle emergency situations, particularly in the event of hostile attacks.

Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The government has said that perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment.

A 30-minute rehearsal for blackout was conducted in the entire Ferozpur Cantonment area on Sunday amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The rehearsal was conducted on the guidelines of the Cantonment Board/Station Commander.

"The blackout was from 9 pm to 9:30 pm. As per the orders of the senior officers, lights were fully switched off. If any vehicle was found with its light turned on, it was turned off...Police are fully alert. Deployment has been made at all intersections," said Gurjant Singh, SHO, Ferozepur Cantt Police Station.

The government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack. The government has also announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The government convened an all-party meeting after the terror attack and Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the henious attack.

(with inputs from ANI)