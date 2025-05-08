India-Pak War Live Updates: Drone attack in multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan

Pakistan has launched multiple drone attacks in Jammu as blackouts and sirens were activated across the region. Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday, and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back. A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district.

Blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu. India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

India-Pak War Live Updates