INDIA
India-Pak Tension Live Updates: Drone attack in multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan on Thursday night.
Aerial attacks by Pakistan targeting Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border were successfully foiled by India's air defence systems on Thursday night, with the armed forces saying no damage had been caused. The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to hold a high-level meeting with Armed Forces chiefs, reports PTI.
India-Pak War Live Updates:
Amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan, back to back explosions were heard in Srinagar.
A drone attack by Pakistan directed at Punjab's Amritsar was foiled by the Indian armed forces.
A complete blackout has been enforced in the Udhampur, Srinagar, Poonch, Uri, Punjab's Pathankot, Samba and other regions.
A complete blackout has been observed in Jammu as Pakistan directed drone attacks at the region.
PM Narendra Modi met with a group of armed force veterans today amid the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor'.
Amid escalations with Pakistan, services of Kartarpur-Sahib corridor have been suspended till further notice.
Colonel Sofia Quraishi stated that as per initial reports, the drones directed by Pakistan at multiple Indian cities are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones.
A joint press conference of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and security forces is being held. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofia Quraishi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh are addressing the presser.
Residents of Rajouri living alongside the LoC have started moving to safer places as escalations with Pak rises.
Amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha met army personnel in Uri and asked, "How's the Josh"?
Amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan, back to back explosions echoed through Srinagar.
A drone attack by Pakistan directed at Punjab's Amritsar has been foiled by the Indian armed forces.
A complete blackout has been enforced in the Udhampur, Srinagar, Poonch, Uri, Punjab's Pathankot, Samba and other regions.
A complete blackout has been observed in Jammu as Pakistan continue to direct drone attacks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a group of armed force veterans earlier today amid the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor'
Amid ongoing escalations with Pakistan, services of Kartarpur-Sahib corridor have been suspended till further notice.
Colonel Sofia Quraishi stated that as per initial reports, the drones directed by Pakistan at multiple Indian cities are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones.
Residents of Rajouri living alongside the border have begun moving to safer places as escalations with Pakistan rises.
Manoj Sinha, LG, Jammu and Kashmir, met with army personnel in Uri and asked them, "How'sthe Josh"?
Union Health Minister JP Nadda conducted a review meeting on the health centres and facilities across the country on Friday amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Senior officials of the Ministry of Health attended the meeting and provided a thorough review of the health facilities. Nadda was also briefed on the operational status of all hospitals and health facilities during the meeting, with particular emphasis on monitoring mechanisms in place. The meeting came in the wake of Pakistan's attempted retaliation following Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.
Directorate of Civil Defence will be testing Air Raid Sirens installed at PWD HQ, ITO. The testing will commence at 3.00 PM and be carried out for a period of 15-20 minutes.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday conducted a review of the country's current security situation at South Block, which houses the Ministry of Defence, in the national capital, in the aftermath of the foiled large-scale drone strike by Pakistan on Thursday.The Defence Minister was accompanied by the military top brass and senior officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Defence Secretary RK Singh.
Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting at 12:30pm with the Director General of BSF, the Director General of CISF, and senior officials of the ministry of home affairs to review the border situation and airport security arrangements.
BSF successfully foiled a large-scale infiltration attempt along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, 2025, gunning down at least seven terrorists during the operation. The operation unfolded around 11 pm on May 8, when BSF troops detected suspicious movement near the Samba border. "At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K," the BSF confirmed in a post on X.
#WATCH | Air siren sounded in Chandigarh as part of a precautionary measure to remind citizens to remain alert pic.twitter.com/IOl2RRqW0G— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
"ALERT An Air warning has been received from Air force station of possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies. DC Chandigarh"
ALERT— Chandigarh Admn (@chandigarh_admn) May 9, 2025
An Air warning has been received from Air force station of possible attack.
Sirens are being sounded.
All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies.
DC Chandigarh
#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Residents of a border village along the LoC suffer as their shops get damaged in shelling by Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ibXd6Bh9OT— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Security heightened outside Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
The entire functions of the airport are shut until further notice. pic.twitter.com/OeTK32IErb
Indian Army says, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 8 and 9 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs."
OPERATION SINDOOR— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025
Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/9YcW2hSwi5
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: In view of the prevailing situation, schools, colleges & educational institutions in Udhampur have been closed today.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
(Visuals from Udhampur) pic.twitter.com/XeHkLDV6Mk
Tweets, "Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night ailed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city other parts of the division.
Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division. pic.twitter.com/8f8PLA6Vgg— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025
Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security.
Passenger Advisory issued at 00:18 Hrs#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory pic.twitter.com/IoN9wX0ovE— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) May 8, 2025
"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today. The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people."
Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in JK today.— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 8, 2025
The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating…
BCAS instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures. All passengers at all airports will undergo Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC). Visitor entry to terminal buildings has been banned. Air Marshal will be deployed accordingly: Ministry of Civil Aviation Sources
#WATCH | Gujarat | A complete blackout has been enforced in Bhuj in Kachchh pic.twitter.com/wPTCVSroQn— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
#WATCH | A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/nSH7siGaGf— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025