India-Pak Tension Live Updates: Drone attack in multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan on Thursday night.

Aerial attacks by Pakistan targeting Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border were successfully foiled by India's air defence systems on Thursday night, with the armed forces saying no damage had been caused. The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to hold a high-level meeting with Armed Forces chiefs, reports PTI.

Amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan, back to back explosions were heard in Srinagar.

A drone attack by Pakistan directed at Punjab's Amritsar was foiled by the Indian armed forces.

A complete blackout has been enforced in the Udhampur, Srinagar, Poonch, Uri, Punjab's Pathankot, Samba and other regions.

A complete blackout has been observed in Jammu as Pakistan directed drone attacks at the region.

PM Narendra Modi met with a group of armed force veterans today amid the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor'.

Amid escalations with Pakistan, services of Kartarpur-Sahib corridor have been suspended till further notice.

Colonel Sofia Quraishi stated that as per initial reports, the drones directed by Pakistan at multiple Indian cities are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones.

A joint press conference of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and security forces is being held. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofia Quraishi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh are addressing the presser.

Residents of Rajouri living alongside the LoC have started moving to safer places as escalations with Pak rises.

Amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha met army personnel in Uri and asked, "How's the Josh"?