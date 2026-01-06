FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India Live Updates: Draft voter list released for UP SIR, check names, missing names list HERE

As part of the ongoing countrywide voter list process, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has finally released the draft voter list for Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Voters whose names are not listed in the draft list, can demand inclusion by filling out Form 6.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 05:58 PM IST | Edited by : Vaishali Shastri

India Live Updates: Draft voter list released for UP SIR, check names, missing names list HERE
ECI has finally released the draft voter list for Uttar Pradesh SIR process.
As part of the ongoing countrywide voter list process, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has finally released the draft voter list for Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. A total of 2.89 crore voters have been removed from the draft electoral roll. Out of 15.44 crore voters, names of 12.55 crore (81.30 per cent) were retained in the draft electoral roll after SIR, UP chief electoral officer said. Voters whose names are not listed in the draft list, can demand inclusion by filling out Form 6.

In another important update, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided to lease out commercial spaces at three metro stations -- Sector 81, Sector 83 and Depot Metro Station on the Aqua Line network, with an aim to boost its financial growth, as per a report. 

Reliance Industries of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has finally broken his silence on reports claiming three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for its Jamnagar refinery. The Ambani company said it has not received any Russian barrels in almost three weeks and none are expected in January.

Check latest updates here.  

LIVE BLOG

