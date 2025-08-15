Twitter
Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: India celebrates 79th Independence Day; PM Modi to hoist tricolour at Red Fort

As India marks its 79th Independence Day, preparations are in full swing at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation.

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 06:58 AM IST

Image credit: ANI

As India marks its 79th Independence Day, preparations are in full swing at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation. PM Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

The tricolour is already visible in shops, on streets, and in markets across the country, with saffron, white and green dominating everything from clothing to everyday items. This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi area, to the PM.The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the I-Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, accompanied by floral arrangements themed around the operation.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals will be showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal will pilot the aircraft.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the nation.Following the PM's address, NCC cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Anthem. A total of 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with 'My Bharat' volunteers, will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart, forming the 'Naya Bharat' logo. Approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission. 

With inputs from ANI

 

 

  • 15 Aug 2025, 06:53 AM

    'Will fulfil Viksit Bharat resolve in 2047', says Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

    On the occasion of Independence Day, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar extended greetings, saying the resolve of "Viksit Bharat" will be fulfilled when India completes its 100 years of Independence in 2047. 

    "I extend greetings to all the people of the country. After the struggle for years, after lakhs of sacrifices, the country attained freedom on 15th August 1947. The country has only made developments so far. Even in the time ahead, the country is going to develop twice and even four times more than development so far. When the country celebrates 100 years of independence, in 2047, we will be able to fulfil our resolve of Viksit Bharat..." he said.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoists tricolour at his residence

    Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoisted tricolour at his residence in New Delhi as the nation marked its 79th Independence Day. 

      

