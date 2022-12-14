Search icon
West Bengal: Three killed in stampede at a blanket distribution programme in Asansol

West Bengal: Police said no permission was taken from them for the blanket distribution programme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

West Bengal: Three killed after stampede in blanket distribution programme in Asansol (Photo: Twitter)

Stampede in West Bengal: Three people have been killed and five others have been injured after a stampede occurred in a blanket distribution programme in Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said. The stampede occurred when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get blankets.

"Three persons were killed and five others were injured in the stampede. The injured people were hospitalised," a senior official of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was present at the programme organised by a religious group. The stampede took place after the BJP leader left the venue. Police said no permission was taken from them for the event.

(With inputs from PTI)

