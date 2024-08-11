Twitter
2 soldiers martyred, 1 civilian killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, search ops underway

Who is Madhabi Puri Buch? SEBI Chairperson named in Hindenburg report

Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch

'In true Adani style...': Opposition hits out against SEBI chair Madhabi Buch over new Hindenburg report

The snake that hangs on to cows' legs for milk

Hindenburg Research Report LIVE Updates: SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch have denied the allegations levied by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in its latest report

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 09:21 AM IST

Hindenburg Research Report LIVE Updates: SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations
Hindenburg Research Report LIVE Updates
Shortly after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on August 10 alleged that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in "both the obscure offshore entities used in the Adani money siphoning scandal," the SEBI Chairperson and her husband issued a joint statement rejecting the allegations. Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband accused Hindenburg Research, against whom SEBI has taken enforcement action, of character assassination. 

In the joint statement released to the media they said, "In the context of allegations made in the Hindenburg Report dated August 10, 2024, against us, we would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth. Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them. Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course." 

"It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same," the statement from Madhabi Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch read. 

Earlier on Saturday, US short seller Hindenburg had alleged, "We had previously noted Adani's total confidence in continuing to operate without the risk of serious regulatory intervention, suggesting that this may be explained through Adani's relationship with SEBI Chairperson, Madhabi Buch." 

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM

    In January 2023, Hindenburg published a report accusing the Adani Group of financial irregularities, leading to a significant drop in the company's stock price. The group at the time had rubbished these claims. The Hindenburg report alleged stock manipulation and fraud by the conglomerate. The case is related to the allegations (part of a report by Hindenburg Research) that Adani had inflated its share prices. After these allegations were published, there was a sharp fall in the shares of various Adani group companies stocks, reportedly to the tune of over USD 100 billion. The US short seller's 2023 January report was published two days before a USD 2.5 billion follow-up public offering was issued by Adani Enterprises. The Adani group has repeatedly denied all the accusations in the Hindenburg Research report. (ANI)

  • 11 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM

    Press Statement from Madhabi Puri Buch, Dhawal Buch on Hindenberg Report 

    In the context of allegations made in the Hindenburg Report dated August 10,2024 against us, we would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth. Our life and finances are an open book.  All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them. Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course.

    It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same.   

