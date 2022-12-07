INDIA
Himachal Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Congress won the Himachal Pradesh assembly election by bagging 40 seats.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 live news updates: The neck-to-neck battle between BJP and Congress will finally come to an end today, with both the parties in a see-saw battle for the 68 total seats Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022.
BJP and Congress are currently in a close chase, with the ruling party leading with 35 seats as per early trends, which is enough to form the majority. Meanwhile, Congress is trailing closely with 33 seats and AAP has no seats in the state.
The counting of votes will be done for a total of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, with three major parties – BJP, AAP, and Congress – set to compete for the throne. The current government in Himachal Pradesh is of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), but AAP has been claiming it will achieve a landslide victory in the counting on Thursday.
The counting of the votes will commence at 8 am on December 8, and the final results are expected to be released by 5 pm. The early trends of the elections will be apparent for Himachal Pradesh by 10 to 11 am tomorrow.
Here’s what Himachal Pradesh election 2022 current trends show –
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) – 26 seats
Congress – 39 seats
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – 0 seats
Others - 3 seats
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh said that the party is not worried about poaching, as she called Congress' victory in the state an "emotional moment".
The Congress leader said “It is a very emotional moment for me as I can see the same kind of support from people as it was for the late Virbhadra Singh. Chandigarh is an easily accessible meeting point for MLAs and we are not worried about poaching.”
The Congress on Thursday gained a majority in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, winning 35 of the 68 seats and leading in five. According to the latest results made available by the Election Commission, the BJP had registered a win on 18 seats and was leading in seven others. Three Independents also emerged victorious. Aam Aadmi Party, which had contested 67 seats, failed to open an account.
Incumbent Congress MLA Bhawani Singh won Himachal Pradesh's Fatehpur seat by defeating his nearest rival forest minister Rakesh Pathania with a margin of 7,354 votes. The contest for Fatehpur was keenly watched as Rakesh Pathania, who has won three times from the Nurpur assembly seat, was shifted to the constituency.
"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication really deserve the best wishes for this victory. I assure you again, every promise made to the public will be fulfilled at the earliest," Rahul Gandhi said.
I have handed over my resignation to the Governor. Will never stop working for the development of people. We need to analyse things. There were some issues that changed the direction of the results. I will go to Delhi if they call us: Outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur
We have won #HimachalElections. I want to thank the people, our workers & leaders as due to their efforts this result has come. I want to thank Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra also helped us with this. Sonia Gandhi's blessings are also with us: Congress President
Congress leader Anirudh Singh has retained Himachal Pradesh's Kasumpti assembly seat, defeating his nearest BJP rival and state minister Suresh Bhardwaj by a margin of 8,655 votes. A member of the erstwhile Koti royal family, Singh had raised the issue of restoration of the Old Pension Scheme during the election campaign.
The BJP had shifted Bhardwaj to Kasumpti, an urban-rural mix constituency that has not elected a BJP member in 20 years, from the Shimla (Urban) seat.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conceded defeat, says will tender his resignation soon.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conceded defeat, says will tender his resignation soon.

I will tender my resignation to the Governor in a short while from now: Outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur
Bhupinder Singh Houda is already in Chandigarh. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel & I will be going to Chandigarh & will be deciding by evening whether to call MLAs to Shimla or Chandigarh: Congress leader Rajiv Shukla
Congress celebrates with firecrackers as the party takes a comfortable 15 seat lead over Bhartiya Janta Party in the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022.
Congress party workers celebrate at the Delhi office of the party after Congress crosses the majority mark of 35 seats In Himachal Pradesh amid the ongoing counting of the votes in the state.
Sweets are being distributed among Congress workers in Shimla as the party leads in 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh
Incumbent MLA and Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania and BJP's Rakesh Pathania were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in Himachal Pradesh's Fatehpur assembly seat, trends showed on Thursday. (PTI)
Six-time Congress MLA Asha Kumari is trailing in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie assembly seat with BJP candidate D S Thakur in the lead with a margin of by 7,191 votes, according to the Election Commission. (PTI)
The Congress has surged ahead of the BJP leading 37 out of the 68 seats while the ruling party has won one seat and is ahead on 27, according to early trends from Himachal Pradesh where counting of votes cast in the assembly polls is in progress. (PTI)
The Election Commission in an official statement has said that Congress has established a majority in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022 vote count, and has taken a comfortable lead in 39 seats according to current trends.
With the initial trends pointing at the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat, Congress state in charge Raghu Sharma on Thursday expressed hope of having "surprising" results for this party. (ANI)
The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has pulled ahead in the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 results once again and is currently leading on a total of 34 seats. Congress party, however, is trailing with 30 total seats till now.
As per early trends, one independent candidate is expected to win while BJP and Congress both are expected to touch the majority mark. In the midst of the uncertainty, the independent candidate can prove to be the deciding factor for who will form the government in Himachal Pradesh.
Congress and BJP are both in a see-saw competition with both parties close to the majority mark according to the early trends. Congress is currently leading with 34 seats, with BJP closely trailing with 33 seats.
Congress is currently at a total of 32 seats in the Himachal Pradesh elections, and is just three seats away from forming the government and declaring majority, as BJP remains trailing at 31 seats.
Counting for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections begins at 8 AM
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/3JZInFUiwm#GujaratElection2022 #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/yD9di5iEGQ
Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 Live | Visuals from the vote counting centres
The counting of votes for #HimachalPradeshElections to take place today. Visuals from the counting hall in Mandi where all preparations have been made.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
SDM Mandi, Ritika Jindal says, "Today is the result day. The counting will begin at 8 am. Strong room will open at 7.30 am." pic.twitter.com/mQjFTrdXST
The grand old party, which has been struggling to protect its fast-decimating electoral base, would be more than happy if it wins Himachal Pradesh and remains the main opposition in Gujarat where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to emerge as a challenger to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (PTI)
Just a day ahead of the counting of the votes in the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022, Cheif Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur was seen relaxed and composed, relishing gol gappas at the famous Ridge, seemingly unfazed by the neck-to-neck competition between Congress and BJP.
With exit poll predictions of a return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling party is hoping to set new records by changing the trend of not repeating government after five years while the Congress is hopeful that the party would form the government with a full majority in the hill state as the stage is all set for counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. (ANI)
Despite massive campaigning in the polls, it is expected that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will only get one seat in the Himachal Pradesh election results 2022, according to the trends established by the exit polls.
BJP is expected to win the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022, as per the exit polls, and will most likely win 37-38 seats. However, Congress is expecting to defy trends and beat BJP in their home ground.
About 76.44 percent of voters had exercised their franchise in the assembly polls held on November 12. As many as 52,859 (87 percent approximately) postal ballots were received by December 6 by the returning officers from all over the state - an increase of 17 percent as compared to 2017. A total of 45,126 were received in 2017. (PTI)
According to the exit polls for the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022, the competition between BJP and Congress is expected to be fierce. BJP is expected to win 38 seats as per the exit polls, while Congress is expected to close in at 30 seats.