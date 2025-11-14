Hilsa Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Krishna Murari Sharan vs Umesh Kumar Verma; Check who is currently leading

Hilsa, part of Nalanda Lok Sabha, is a rural constituency with 315,153 voters in 2024. It has 18.27% SC voters and 1.9% Muslims. Voter turnout was 54.85% in 2020. The origin of its name remains debated.

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

About Hilsa Constituency

The origin of the name 'Hilsa' is debated. Some believe it evolved from Haldharpur, while others attribute it to an unknown figure, Hilas Babu. Established in 1957, Hilsa is part of the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat, covering areas like Hilsa, Karai Parsurai, Tharthari, and Parbalpur. In the 2020 Assembly elections, it had 302,211 voters, rising to 315,153 by 2024. The constituency is mostly rural, with 18.27% SC voters and 1.9% Muslims. Voter turnout was 54.85% in 2020, which is considered decent for Bihar.

ALSO READ: Election Commission Bihar Assembly Results 2025 Live: Tejashwi Yadav ahead in Raghopur

Check latest updates here