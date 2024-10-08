Search icon
Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Congress or BJP? Who will win Haryana? Counting of votes begins

Polling for the 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly ended on October 5

Reported By:Shivam Verma| Edited By: Shivam Verma |Source: |Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 08:06 AM IST

Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Congress or BJP? Who will win Haryana? Counting of votes begins
Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Congress or BJP? Who will win Haryana? Counting to begin shortly

The counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana is scheduled to commence at 8 am on Tuesday. Polling for the 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly ended on October 5.

Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal stated that 93 counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state.

Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 assembly constituencies, where the counting will take place. To monitor the counting process, 90 counting observers also have been appointed by the Election Commission.

Agarwal informed that comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the counting. A total of 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at 93 counting centres. The counting centres have been put under a three-tier security cover. Central security forces have been deployed in the innermost security cover. After that, state-armed police and district police personnel will be deployed in the outermost cover. Around 12,000 police personnel are on duty at the counting centres across the state.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have predicted that Congress is poised to win Haryana.

08 Oct 2024
08:05 AM

Counting of votes begins 

07:29 AM

BJP will be forming govt in Haryana for 3rd time: CM Nayab Singh Saini

