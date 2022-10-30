According to Zee News sources, there were around 400 people on the bridge when it collapsed and over 100 of them fell into the river.

At least 60 people, including children, were killed while hundreds others were still missing as the hanging bridge on the Machhu dam in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening. According to Zee News sources, there were around 400 people on the bridge when it collapsed and over 100 of them fell into the river.

There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following the renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm, officials said.

