Exit Poll Results Highlights: BJP set to retain Gujarat for record 7th term, close contest in Himachal

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Updates

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Elections (Chunav) Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: With the conclusion of polling in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 this evening, the exit polls for both -- Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh -- will be announced post 6:30 pm today. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8 for both the states.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 99 out of 182 seats in Gujarat while the Congress had secured 77 seats. Vijay Rupani was made the chief minister by the ruling party who was replaced by Bhupendra Patel in 2021. In Himachal, the BJP won 44 out of 68 seats whereas the Congress secured 21 seats. Jairam Thakur was made the chief minister of the hill state.

Here are the LIVE updates on exit polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: