Exit Poll Results Highlights: BJP set to retain Gujarat for record 7th term, close contest in Himachal

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Elections (Chunav) Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: With the conclusion of polling in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 this evening, the exit polls for both -- Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh -- will be announced post 6:30 pm today. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8 for both the states.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 99 out of 182 seats in Gujarat while the Congress had secured 77 seats. Vijay Rupani was made the chief minister by the ruling party who was replaced by Bhupendra Patel in 2021. In Himachal, the BJP won 44 out of 68 seats whereas the Congress secured 21 seats. Jairam Thakur was made the chief minister of the hill state.
Here are the LIVE updates on exit polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022:
Gujarat Region-wise seat predictions
South Gujarat (35 seats)
BJP - 24
Congress - 6
AAP - 4
others - 1
MCD Elections Exit Poll Results 2022 - AAP set for clean sweep
Exit polls predict a thumping victory for the AAP, which is set to end the BJP's 15-year rule in Delhi's civic body. India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts 149-171 seats for AAP, 69-91 seats for BJP and 3-7 seats for Congress party. On the other hand, Times Now exit poll predicts 146-156 seats for AAP, 84-94 seats for BJP, and 6-10 seats for Congress.
Himachal Pradesh - Vote share prediction by survey
BJP - 47%
Congress - 41%
AAP - 2%
Others - 10%
Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls: BJP to retain power in Gujarat, predicts survey
BJP to get 35-40 seats, Congress to get 20-25 seats, AAP to get 0-3 seats, Others to get 1-5 seats.
Exit Poll results to be announed shortly
The polling in second and final phase of Gujarat polls has concluded. The exit poll results will be announced from 6:30 pm onwards for both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Election Commission ruling on Gujarat, Himachal Exit Poll Results 2022
For the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, the Election Commission notified that publishing any exit poll would be prohibited between 8am on November 12 and 5.30pm on December 5. While Himachal Pradesh voted on November 12, Gujarat voted in two phases on December 1 and December 5. Results for both states are out on December 8.
What are exit polls?
An exit poll asks voters which political party they are supporting after they have cast their votes in an election. In this, it differs from an opinion poll, which is held before the elections. An exit poll is supposed to give an indication of which way the winds are blowing in an election, along with the issues, personalities, and loyalties that have influenced voters.
Today, exit polls in India are conducted by a number of organisations, often in tie-ups with media organisations. The surveys can be conducted face to face or online.
Voter turnout in Gujarat
The first phase of the Gujarat election on December 1 saw low turnout, prompting the Election Commission to criticise "urban apathy" among voters. A turnout of 50.51 per cent has been recorded till 3 pm, with two more hours left for the voting to conclude.
The polling for the second phase of elections in Gujarat will conclude at 5 pm, and the exit polls will be revealed after that. The opinion polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
A look at 2017 Assembly Poll Results
In Gujarat Assemby elections 2017, the BJP won 99 out of 182 seats to retain power while the Congress won only 77 seats. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won 44 out of the 68 seats whereas the Congress secured 21 seats. The BJP retained power in both state elections, which were majorly bipolar contests between the BJP and the Congress. The entry of AAP this time has turned the contests into three-cornered battles.