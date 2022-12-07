Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: On BJP's historic victory, PM Modi stated that results are evidence of public support for the party.

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2022 LIVE News Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won 150 seats in Gujarat's 182-member state assembly on Thursday, setting a new record. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which made its debut with a loud campaign, won 5 seats while the Congress party came in second with 17 seats. Three seats went to independent candidates, and one went to the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 25 years, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Thursday that the state has broken all records and made history by showing the party so much support. Speaking to party members at Delhi's BJP HQ, Modi claimed that the BJP's support was evidence of growing public resentment toward dynasty rule and corruption.

According to PM Modi, voters chose the BJP because it was bringing all amenities to the lower and middle classes as soon as possible. He added, "I am grateful to the voters of Himachal as well, where our vote share was just 1% below that of the winning party."

