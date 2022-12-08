Headlines

India

India

Gujarat Election Results Highlights 2022: 'Results proved desire of common man for developed India,' PM on party's win

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: On BJP's historic victory, PM Modi stated that results are evidence of public support for the party.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:18 PM IST

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2022 LIVE News Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won 150 seats in Gujarat's 182-member state assembly on Thursday, setting a new record. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which made its debut with a loud campaign, won 5 seats while the Congress party came in second with 17 seats. Three seats went to independent candidates, and one went to the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 25 years, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Thursday that the state has broken all records and made history by showing the party so much support. Speaking to party members at Delhi's BJP HQ, Modi claimed that the BJP's support was evidence of growing public resentment toward dynasty rule and corruption.

According to PM Modi, voters chose the BJP because it was bringing all amenities to the lower and middle classes as soon as possible. He added, "I am grateful to the voters of Himachal as well, where our vote share was just 1% below that of the winning party."

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022:

LIVE BLOG

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:48 PM

    PM Modi in his address at Delhi's BJP Headquaters said that our government has worked to build up modern infrastructure across a variety of sectors, including road, rail, and optical fibre. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:24 PM

    PM Modi says, "I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat"

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:07 PM

    PM Modi thanks party workers and supporters on massive win in Gujarat

    After historic victory in Gujarat assembly elections 2022, PM Modi addressed party workers and supporters at Delhi's BJP HQ. PM Modi thanked Election Commission for conducting peacefully voting. 

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:02 PM

    PM Modi arrives at Delhi's BJP Headquater

    After the BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi makes his way to the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:37 PM

    'Gujarat poll results expected, but don't reflect country's mood': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 results

    Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), stated on Thursday that while the Gujarat Assembly election results were as expected, they do not accurately represent the nation's mood. "There is a different atmosphere in the country, the elections were held recently. These elections have started to show a different direction," NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said while addressing the NCP's state executive committee meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 05:53 PM

    Gujarat win has sounded bugle for BJP's success in 2024 LS poll : Assam CM Himanta

    Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, stated on Thursday that the BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly election had sounded the opening shot for the party's success in the 2024 general election. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an outpouring of love and admiration from the people of Gujarat, where the BJP recorded its seventh victory in the assembly election.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 05:08 PM

    PM Modi thanks BJP's workers and supporters for massive win

    PM Modi tweeted, "Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti."

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:38 PM

    Uddhav Thackeray on BJP's on massive win in Gujarat 

    Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP's victory in the Gujarat elections on Thursday and claimed that projects "taken away" from Maharashtra contributed to the outcome.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:07 PM

    Gujarat Assembly polls 2022: Amit Shah addresses BJP's supporters 

    As BJP claims historic victory in Gujarat, Amit Shah thanked people for their wholehearted support.

     

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 03:51 PM

    Gujarat Assembly polls 2022: 

    Bhupendra Patel, CM of Gujarat, addresses to BJP supporters in Ahmedabad as they celebrate over the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. According to the official EC trends, BJP has won 79 seats and is currently in the lead on 79 of the state's 182 total seats.

     

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 03:37 PM

    Gujarat Aseembly election 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel secures wins

    Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, has won the Ghatlodia seat by a margin of 1.92 lakh votes.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 03:28 PM

    BJP national president JP Nadda congratulates CM Bhupendra Patel

    As latest trends indicate sweeping win of BJP in Gujarat Assembly election 2022, party's national president JP Nadda has congratulated Bhupendra Patel, CR Paatil, and other party workers.

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 12:45 PM

    Hardik Patel on Gujarat victory

    It's a win of BJP's work, the removal of Article 370. We'll focus on the work to be done in next 20 years. There was no competition with AAP. Viramgam made Hardik Patel win for the further development of constituency.

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 10:30 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE | Celebrations galore at BJP office in Ahmedabad

  • 08 Dec 2022, 09:51 AM

    Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE | Latest Trends

    BJP - 156, Congress - 17, AAP - 05, Others - 04

  • 08 Dec 2022, 09:24 AM

    BJP heading towards landslide victory

    Trends suggest BJP leading in 146 out of 182 seats, Congress ahead in 23 seats, AAP in nine and Others in four seats. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:57 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE: Latest Trends

    BJP - 140, Congress - 31, AAP - 07, Others - 04

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:37 AM

    Gujarat assembly election result 2022:

    Interestingly, BJP is leading in all rebel seats

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:32 AM

    Gujarat Election Results | Early Trends

    BJP - 125, Congress - 50, AAP - 03, Others - 02

    The halfway mark in the 182-member Assembly is 92. The BJP seems to be heading towards a comfortable victory. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:30 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 | Hardik Patel trailing 

    Hardik Patel, who recently joined the BJP, is trailing from Viramgam. He was the face of the Patidar quota stir and the reason behind dip in BJP's performance in last Assembly polls.  

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:28 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 Latest Trends

    BJP - 119, Congress - 36, AAP - 03, Others - 00

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:22 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE | CM Bhupendra Patel leading

    Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading in Ghatlodia.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:19 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE | Jignesh Mevani leads in Vadgam

    Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani is leading in Vadgam.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM

    Gujarat Elections 2022 | BJP extends lead in initial trends

    As of now, the BJP is leading in 65 seats while the Congress remains a distant second in 22 seats. The AAP is leading in three seats. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:10 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE | Early Trends

    BJP - 42, Congress - 11, AAP - 02, Others - 00

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:07 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE | BJP takes early lead

    As per initial trends, BJP is leading in 20 seats, Congress in seven seats and Aam Aadmi Party in two seats. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:05 AM

    Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2022 | Initial Trends

    The BJP is leading in 10 seats, Congress in four and AAP in one seat. These trends are based on postal ballots. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:03 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE: First trends trickle in

    BJP ahead on four seats, Congress on 1. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:22 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE | Counting begins

    The counting of votes for the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat began at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the EVM votes.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:09 AM

    Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2022 LIVE: Visuals from counting centre in Ahmedabad

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:56 AM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE: Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani’s fate to be decided today

     

    In 2017, the troika of Hardik, Alpesh and Jignesh helped the Congress give a close fight to the BJP. This time, Hardik and Alpesh are fighting on BJP tickets while Jignesh is contesting on Congress ticket. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:29 AM

    Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2022 LIVE | Will BJP be able to equal Left Front's feat inn West Bengal?

    Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front's feat in West Bengal. The CPI(M)-led Front ruled the eastern state for 34 years from 1977 to 2011.

    The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party. The best showing for the BJP in Gujarat came in 2002 when the party had won 127 seats in the 182-member state assembly.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:01 AM

    Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2022 LIVE | BJP likely to better 2017 tally, predict exit polls

    The exit polls have predicted a clean majority for the BJP, with the ruling party expected to win anywhere around 110-130 seats. In 2017, the BJP had bagged 99 seats to retain power for a sixth straight term.  

  • 07 Dec 2022, 09:03 PM

    Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE | Counting to begin in 2 hours

    The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. The postal ballots will be taken up first for counting, followed by the EVM votes. 

  • 07 Dec 2022, 08:09 PM

    Arvind Kejriwal eyes national ambitions with 'Gujarat booster'

    The results of the high stakes polls in Modi's home state will determine whether the AAP could successfully elbow out the Congress as number two in the tally and emerge as the principal challenger of the BJP. The feat, if achieved, will also determine the role that Kejriwal would play in stopping the Modi juggernaut in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

  • 07 Dec 2022, 08:07 PM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE | What exit polls have redicted?

    The exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP, with an aggregate of exit polls predicting anywhere between 120-130 seats for the ruling party. The exit polls have also predicted substantial gains for the Aam Aadmi Party which may bag anywhere between 2 to 13 seats. 

  • 07 Dec 2022, 08:06 PM

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE | A look at key candidates

    The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided on Thursday.

