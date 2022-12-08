Gujarat Election Results Highlights 2022: 'Results proved desire of common man for developed India,' PM on party's win

India
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: On BJP's historic victory, PM Modi stated that results are evidence of public support for the party.
Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2022 LIVE News Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won 150 seats in Gujarat's 182-member state assembly on Thursday, setting a new record. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which made its debut with a loud campaign, won 5 seats while the Congress party came in second with 17 seats. Three seats went to independent candidates, and one went to the Samajwadi Party.
The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 25 years, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Thursday that the state has broken all records and made history by showing the party so much support. Speaking to party members at Delhi's BJP HQ, Modi claimed that the BJP's support was evidence of growing public resentment toward dynasty rule and corruption.
According to PM Modi, voters chose the BJP because it was bringing all amenities to the lower and middle classes as soon as possible. He added, "I am grateful to the voters of Himachal as well, where our vote share was just 1% below that of the winning party."
Here are the LIVE Updates on the Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022:
PM Modi says, "I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat"
#WATCH | I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat: PM pic.twitter.com/8Fb530xRLk— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
After historic victory in Gujarat assembly elections 2022, PM Modi addressed party workers and supporters at Delhi's BJP HQ. PM Modi thanked Election Commission for conducting peacefully voting.
I want to thank Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully. As far as I know, re-polling in any poll booth was not required. I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for BJP & Congress was less than 1%: PM Modi at BJP HQ pic.twitter.com/PwXTYc3MoZ— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
After the BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi makes his way to the BJP headquarters in Delhi.
PM Narendra Modi arrives at BJP HQ in Delhi after BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/4irbBT9R9r— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), stated on Thursday that while the Gujarat Assembly election results were as expected, they do not accurately represent the nation's mood. "There is a different atmosphere in the country, the elections were held recently. These elections have started to show a different direction," NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said while addressing the NCP's state executive committee meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, stated on Thursday that the BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly election had sounded the opening shot for the party's success in the 2024 general election. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an outpouring of love and admiration from the people of Gujarat, where the BJP recorded its seventh victory in the assembly election.
PM Modi tweeted, "Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti."
Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022
To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022
I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the affection and support for the BJP. We will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come. @BJP4Himachal— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022
Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP's victory in the Gujarat elections on Thursday and claimed that projects "taken away" from Maharashtra contributed to the outcome.
As BJP claims historic victory in Gujarat, Amit Shah thanked people for their wholehearted support.
Amit Shah thanks people for wholehearted support as BJP sweeps Gujarat— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 8, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/HyRNMvOtXI#AmitShah #BJP #GujaratElectionResult #GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/MMFaNptsb4
Bhupendra Patel, CM of Gujarat, addresses to BJP supporters in Ahmedabad as they celebrate over the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. According to the official EC trends, BJP has won 79 seats and is currently in the lead on 79 of the state's 182 total seats.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel addresses BJP workers in Ahmedabad as they celebrate the party's victory in #GujaratAssemblyPolls. As per the official EC trends, BJP has won 79 seats and is leading on 79 of the total 182 seats in the state. pic.twitter.com/dsBXqJSgR8— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
As latest trends indicate sweeping win of BJP in Gujarat Assembly election 2022, party's national president JP Nadda has congratulated Bhupendra Patel, CR Paatil, and other party workers.
BJP national president JP Nadda congratulates CM Bhupendra Patel, party's state chief CR Paatil and all the workers of Gujarat BJP after the party's landslide victory in #GujaratElection2022 pic.twitter.com/d2iNkQj2xE— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil have sweets in celebration as the party sweeps the #GujaratAssemblyPolls— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
The Chief Minister is also leading from his constituency Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,07,960 votes. pic.twitter.com/9CAGPjMLsM
Ahmedabad, Gujarat | The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Outside visuals from counting centre at LD Engineering College pic.twitter.com/YPS7tIh2Jn— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
In 2017, the troika of Hardik, Alpesh and Jignesh helped the Congress give a close fight to the BJP. This time, Hardik and Alpesh are fighting on BJP tickets while Jignesh is contesting on Congress ticket.
Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front's feat in West Bengal. The CPI(M)-led Front ruled the eastern state for 34 years from 1977 to 2011.
The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party. The best showing for the BJP in Gujarat came in 2002 when the party had won 127 seats in the 182-member state assembly.
The exit polls have predicted a clean majority for the BJP, with the ruling party expected to win anywhere around 110-130 seats. In 2017, the BJP had bagged 99 seats to retain power for a sixth straight term.
The results of the high stakes polls in Modi's home state will determine whether the AAP could successfully elbow out the Congress as number two in the tally and emerge as the principal challenger of the BJP. The feat, if achieved, will also determine the role that Kejriwal would play in stopping the Modi juggernaut in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP, with an aggregate of exit polls predicting anywhere between 120-130 seats for the ruling party. The exit polls have also predicted substantial gains for the Aam Aadmi Party which may bag anywhere between 2 to 13 seats.
The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided on Thursday.