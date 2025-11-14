FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Gaya Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Prem Kumar vs Akhauri Onkar Nath; Check who is leading race now

The key candidates from the Gaya Town Assembly constituency in the ongoing 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are Prem Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhauri Onkar Nath (also known as Mohan Srivastava) of the Indian National Congress (INC), and Dhirendra Agarwal of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP).

Apurwa Amit

Nov 14, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Gaya Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Prem Kumar vs Akhauri Onkar Nath; Check who is leading race now
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

About Gaya

Gaya city, serving as the administrative hub for both Gaya district and the Magadh division in Bihar, is Bihar's second-largest city. Situated approximately 116 kilometers south of Patna, the state's capital, Gaya is surrounded by rocky hills on three sides, with the Phalgu River flowing along its eastern edge.

The Gaya Town assembly constituency, a general category seat in Gaya district, is one of six segments under the Gaya (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. The 2011 Census indicates a total urban population of 3,81,673, with no rural population recorded.

The constituency's demographic includes a Scheduled Caste (SC) population of 9.38 percent and a Scheduled Tribe (ST) population of 0.15 percent.

Key Candidates from Gaya constituency

The key candidates from the Gaya Town Assembly constituency in the ongoing 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are Prem Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhauri Onkar Nath (also known as Mohan Srivastava) of the Indian National Congress (INC), and Dhirendra Agarwal of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP).

Last election result

In the last 2020 assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Prem Kumar won the seat, securing 66,932 votes, accounting for 49.89 per cent of the total votes. He defeated his nearest rival, Akhauri Onkar Nath of the Indian National Congress, who received 55,034 votes.

Check latest updates here: 

LIVE BLOG

  14 Nov 2025, 10:35 AM

    Bihar Election Results 2025: Prem Kumar continues to lead in Gaya

    With 25771 votes, BJP's Prem Kumar is leading in Gaya, while, Akhauri Onkar Nath is trailing by 16214 votes.

  14 Nov 2025, 08:43 AM

    Gaya Town Assembly Election 2025: BJP's Prem Kumar leads in early trends 

    Counting of votes has begun in Bihar's Gaya. Early trends show that Prem Kumar of BJP is leading.

     

     

