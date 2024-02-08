Twitter
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has Rs 450 crore salary, she is married to Indian genius…

India

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who is no match for Mukesh Ambani, she donated Rs 123 crore to...

Feb 08, 2024, 02:33 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has Rs 450 crore salary, she is married to Indian genius…

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who is no match for Mukesh Ambani, she donated Rs 123 crore to...

Benefits of drinking soaked coriander seeds water 

9 Indian captains to lead ICC U-19 World Cup final

8 cities named after Mughal kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Emraan Hashmi to join Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2? Here's what we know

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border

The farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been in protest since December 2023, with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 02:33 PM IST

Noida Police on Thursday stepped up security along its borders with Delhi as thousands of farmers and villages descended on the ground with a plan to march to the Parliament, officials said. This also slowed down movement of vehicular traffic at various routes, including the key stretches of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and DND that thousands of commuters opt daily.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait joined the protestors in Greater Noida in the afternoon where his Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members have been protesting outside the local authority office.

The farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been in protest since December 2023, with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

In Noida, the protestors are led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, whose activists have held camps outside the local authority office since December 2023.

"In view of the farmers' movement, barriers are being installed at all the borders of Delhi and at Kisan Chowk and other places. Each vehicle is being checked and passed due to which the traffic is moving slowly," a police spokesperson said.

"Senior officials and other personnel are present at various locations to control the traffic. The traffic is being monitored continuously," he added.

The farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad assembled at the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida at 12.30 pm on Thursday, with a proposed plan to march towards the Parliament.

"From Mahamaya Flyover, the farmers shall march towards the Parliament in Delhi to press for our long-pending demands," BKP leader Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa' said.

Ahead of the protest demonstration by the farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had already imposed CrPC section 144 for Wednesday and Thursday.

The police also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning the commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities given the farmers' movement on tractors.

By 1 pm, heavy traffic jams were witnessed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND loop, Kanlindi Kunj bridge, around Dalit Prerna Sthal, Atta Chowk and Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida.

Similar snarls were witnessed at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, with the police saying that they were making efforts to ensure smooth traffic movement.

 

